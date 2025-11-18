The AMG version of the new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology is set to offer more than 671kW of power – that’s 900 horsepower in the old money – according to a report from UK publication Autocar.

Set for a reveal in 2026, the Mercedes-AMG GLC with EQ Technology will reportedly use AMG’s new ‘AMG.EA’ tri-motor set up that debuted in the AMG GT XX concept car earlier this year.

Making more than 671kW of power, Autocar claims that the AMG GLC with EQ Technology will use the AMG GT XX’s tri-motor electric drivetrain, with a single axial-flux motor on the front axle and two on the rear. That will make it the most powerful AMG SUV ever produced, and the third most powerful Mercedes-Benz as well.

According to the publication, AMG is targeting a sub-3.0 second 0-100km/h time for the AMG GLC with EQ Technology and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, making it significantly quicker than the already-quick 360kW GLC 400 with EQ Technology (shown in these images) which is the only model revealed so far in the electric GLC line-up.

Part of the AMG transformation for the electric GLC will be new battery technology, with more dense and thermally efficient cylindrical cells replacing the standard car’s prismatic units, as well as a new direct cell cooling system designed to keep an optimum operating temperature and even faster 400kW DC fast charging.

Other features that will reportedly appear on the AMG GLC with EQ Technology will be Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-like fake gearshifts and even a V8-like noise to increase the car’s emotional appeal.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC with EQ Technology is set to be revealed in 2026, with more details to be revealed then.