The future of Mercedes-AMG has been previewed with the unveiling of the new GT XX concept car. Packing intimidating figures such as a 1000kW power output and a 360km/h top speed, the GT XX also debuts a number of new drivetrain technologies for Mercedes, such as 850kW DC fast charging and new axial flux electric motors.

Underneath the GT XX is a new electric vehicle platform dubbed ‘AMG.EA’, which will underpin the next generation of electric Mercedes-AMG products. The first of which will be a new four-door coupe like the GT XX, which is expected to be revealed soon, and afterwards an equivalent SUV will also join the lineup.

It’s this new platform that delivers some impressive new technologies for the brand, including a new high-performance battery developed by AMG’s Formula 1 powertrain division that can manage extreme and long-lasting power delivery.

The battery capacity is 114kWh with 3000 cells that combine a nickel cobalt manganese aluminium (NCMA) cathode with a silicon content anode, while the AMG GT XX also features a new electrical system that runs at over 800V to allow charging speeds of up to 850kW. That’s far beyond even the most advanced EV chargers in Australia and according to AMG, it can add 400km of range in just five minutes.

The GT XX has also debuted a new new tri-motor drivetrain, with two axial-flux motors at the rear with a third on the front axle that can decouple under light loads to reduce mechanical drag. The combined power output is 1000kW, which is sent to all four wheels through a variable all-wheel drive system.

The exterior of the AMG GT XX shows a lot of cues from the experimental Mercedes C111, as well as more recent concepts such as the Vision AMG from 2022. Its shape is extremely sleek with a drag-co efficiency of just 0.198Cd, thanks to details such as frameless doors with flush handles, compact aero mirrors and 21-inch wheels that feature active blade sections that open to aid brake cooling and close to reduce drag.

At the rear, the AMG GT XX lacks a rear window – like the Polestar 4. Beneath are six round tail-lights joined by a 730-LED light panel that can display an array of messages. An airbrake spoiler deploys under heavy braking or at high speed, and works in tandem with the carbon fibre lower diffuser.

Inside the GT XX is a minimalist and tech-heavy cabin filled with experimental materials such as biotech leather made from recycled GT3 tyres and bio-silk door pulls. It uses a similar yoke-style steering wheel to the AMG One supercar, while the 11.25- and 14-inch displays use the brand’s MBUX software.

Trying further to win over V8 fans, the GT XX reportedly mimics AMG V8 engine noises through an eight-speaker exterior sound system mounted in the headlight housings.

Measuring 5204mm long, 2130mm wide and 1317mm tall, the GT XX is 150mm longer than the existing AMG GT four-door coupe that debuted in 2018.

The Mercedes-AMG GT XX previews a new AMG flagship sedan that will reportedly debut in the next few years. Watch this space.