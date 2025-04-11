Only a few months after launching the CLE 53 in coupe form, Mercedes-Benz Australia has

announced local pricing and specifications for the CLE 53 Cabriolet, which is now available to order.

Priced from $175,600 plus on-road costs – or $16,700 more than the 53 coupe and $38,000 more

than the four-cylinder CLE 300 convertible – the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet uses the same

turbocharged six-cylinder engine and 48V mild-hybrid drivetrain as the coupe.

Making 330kW of power and up to 600Nm of torque on overboost, the CLE 53 Cabriolet hits

100km/h in just 4.2 seconds – only 0.2 seconds slower than the lighter coupe. Power is sent to all

four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the CLE 53 includes 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic all-LED exterior

lighting, adaptive damping, rear-axle steering, the AMG Exterior Night Package 1 and 2, keyless

entry and start, and the company’s ‘Aircap’ electric wind deflector and the ‘Airscarf’ neck-level

heating and ventilation.

Inside features black leather upholstery with red stitching, carbon interior trim, a Nappa leather

steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 11.9-inch

touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio and a Burmester sound

system.

Safety equipment includes 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist

detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, blind-spot monitoring with front and

rear cross-traffic alert, active speed limit assist, safe exit warning, lane keeping assistance,

adaptive lane guidance, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking

sensors and adaptive high beam.

Buyers wanting to personalise their CLE 53 Cabriolet can choose the $2,100 Plus Package with

heated and ventilated front seats, memory parking assistance, air-balance package and the

energising package plus.

The $8,900 Carbon Package is also available and includes carbon fibre trim on the steering wheel,

dashboard and doors, front splitter, mirror caps, lip spoiler and side sills.

AMG Performance Seats are also available for an extra $5,400.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Coupe $158,900 Cabriolet $175,600



The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is now available to order, with local deliveries commencing soon.