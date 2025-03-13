Mercedes-AMG adds barnstormer plug-in hybrid E 53 to range

Mercedes-Benz Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its new 450kW plug-in hybrid AMG E 53, which is now available to order ahead of local deliveries arriving soon. The exterior of the E 53 adds a number of AMG details to the E-Class, including an 11mm-wider track, a new AMG-specific radiator trim with high-gloss chrome vertical slats, bigger air intakes for added cooling and a more aggressive stance, and new 20-inch alloy wheels with 21s available as an option. The E 53’s rear features a lip spoiler, a rear apron with a diffuser and two round double tailpipes on each side. The interior of the E 53 builds on the standard E-Class with electric and climatised AMG Sports seats with Nappa leather upholstery and an embossed AMG emblem on the head restraints. Nappa leather extends to the AMG steering wheel as well. 7 That builds on to the standard E-Class’ interior with features such as the immersive MBUX Superscreen with a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, quad-zone climate control and a 17-speaker Burmester 4D sound system.

Central to the E-Class’ AMG transformation is a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine combined with a 120kW/480Nm electric motor that’s integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission. The total outputs for the E 53 are 450kW/750Nm, and it sprints to 100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds. The 28.6kWh (21.2kWh useable) battery allows for a claimed 100km of electric driving range on the NEDC cycle, while it can be charged at up to 11kW on an AC charger. The combined fuel consumption for the E 53 is just 1.7L/100km (if charged) - down significantly on its non-hybrid predecessor (9.2L/100km). 7 Adaptive dampers are standard equipment for the E 53, with three levels of firmness: comfort, sport and sport+. All-wheel drive is standard, as is active rear-axle steering that steer in the opposite direction of the front wheels up to 100km/h or in the same direction above that.

The 390mm brake discs, six-piston callipers and electronically controlled rear axle locking differential are also standard for even better handling. AMG’s Dynamic Select driving modes are standard equipment and in addition to the well-known driving programs comfort, sport, sport+, smoothness and individual, two hybrid-specific driving programmes are added in the new E 53: electric and battery hold. 7 The E 53 always starts in electric mode when the electric motor is switched on, while in battery hold mode, it keeps the battery charged.