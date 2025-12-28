Lexus has unveiled a new halo model for its all-electric RZ line-up, and it’s not holding back. The new RZ 600e F Sport Performance sits above the existing 550e F Sport, bringing sharper styling, more power, upgraded brakes and the latest evolution of Lexus’s steer-by-wire technology. It’s the most extreme RZ yet – even if, frustratingly, it’s unlikely to reach Australian showrooms.

Based on the RZ 550e F Sport, the 600e F Sport Performance is built in Japan and priced from 12,165,000 yen (approx. A$125,000) before on-road costs. While UK references remain relevant given Lexus’s European focus for this model, there’s currently no indication the new flagship will be offered beyond select markets. For context, the Lexus RZ range in the UK starts at the equivalent of around A$110,000, while Australian pricing for the RZ currently undercuts that.

Visually, the RZ was already one of the more distinctive electric SUVs on sale, but the 600e F Sport Performance takes things much further. A comprehensive new bodykit has been designed not just for visual drama, but also for aerodynamic efficiency and added downforce. Carbon-fibre elements dominate, including a new front splitter, flared wheelarches, a unique bonnet, twin spoilers (roof-mounted and on the tailgate), a rear diffuser and additional vanes to manage airflow around the wheels.

Exclusive 21-inch aluminium wheels fill the arches and sit over a significantly uprated braking package. Larger discs are paired with six-piston front calipers finished in Lexus’s signature blue. That colour theme can also be applied to the mirror caps, front bumper accents and window trim, while buyers can choose between black-and-white or black-and-grey two-tone exterior finishes. A 20mm drop in ride height completes the look and, according to Lexus, contributes to greater stability and driver confidence.

Under the skin, performance has been nudged up from the 550e’s already-healthy outputs. Total system power rises to approximately 313kW (up from around 300kW), while torque figures remain undisclosed. Despite the increase, acceleration is unchanged, with the 0–100km/h sprint still dispatched in a brisk 4.4 seconds. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout carries over, as does the 77kWh battery pack.

Official WLTP range figures haven’t been released, but with the same battery as the 550e, a driving range of around 450 kilometres is expected – roughly in line with the existing model’s claims.

Inside, the headline feature is Lexus’s yoke-style steering wheel, paired with the latest version of its steer-by-wire system. The brand says refinements to the software and hardware deliver a more natural, engaging feel across all driving scenarios, addressing early criticisms of artificiality.

Unlike the limited-run RZ 450e F Sport Performance released in 2024, production of the 600e F Sport Performance won’t be capped. That makes it a true range-topper rather than a collector’s special.

Whether or not it ever reaches Australia, the Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance sends a clear message: Lexus is no longer content to simply dabble in electric performance – it wants to lead with style, technology and genuine intent.