Tesla will scrap the outright purchase option for its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology in Australia and New Zealand from April 1, 2026, moving to a subscription-only model for new buyers.

The electric car maker confirmed customers must order and take delivery of a vehicle with FSD (Supervised) by March 31, 2026 to be eligible for outright purchase. After that date, the only way to access the driver-assistance feature will be via a monthly subscription.

Subscription pricing will remain unchanged, with FSD (Supervised) costing $149 per month in Australia and $159 per month in New Zealand.

Existing owners of Tesla vehicles equipped with the latest HW4 hardware will still be able to purchase FSD (Supervised) outright as a post-purchase upgrade via the Tesla app, but only until March 31, 2026.

Tesla has also confirmed its Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) and Full Self-Driving transfer promotion – which allows eligible customers to transfer EAP or FSD (Supervised) from an existing vehicle to a new one – will end on the same date. Customers wanting to take advantage of the offer must order and take delivery before the deadline, with the incentive not set to return.

While the shift marks a significant change in how Tesla packages one of its most high-profile technologies, it does not affect vehicle pricing.

In Australia, the Model 3 line-up starts from $54,900 before on-road costs for the Rear-Wheel Drive, rising to $61,900 for the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive and $80,900 for the Performance All-Wheel Drive.

The Model Y range opens at $58,900 for the Rear-Wheel Drive, with the Long Range All-Wheel Drive priced at $68,900 and the flagship Performance All-Wheel Drive at $89,400.

By moving to a subscription-only structure, Tesla aligns FSD (Supervised) more closely with a software-as-a-service model, potentially lowering the upfront cost of entry for buyers while providing the brand with ongoing recurring revenue.

For customers intent on owning the feature outright, however, the clock is now ticking.