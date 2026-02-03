Tesla Australia has made a small change to its line-up to bring it inline with other markets around the world, including the USA and Europe.

Regular versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y mid-size SUV will now be called ‘Premium’, with the Performance models still sitting atop the range. Instead of just ‘Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive’, ‘Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive’ is now in its place.

Tesla says the move is to align the local operation with its global naming structure – but it also potentially opens the door for the less expensive Standard models to launch in Australia at some point. The Standard models are available in some global markets and offer less features, but are priced lower as well. Officially, Tesla Australia says that the Standard models won’t be offered locally.

Aside from the new naming structure, the Model 3 and Model Y have received no changes to specifications or pricing and the Model 3 continues to be priced from $54,900 plus on-road costs and the Model Y from $68,900 +ORC.

4

The brand also recently extended its Australian warranty to five-year/unlimited km coverage, which is joined by five years of roadside assistance as standard.

2026 Tesla pricing in Australia (plus on-road costs):