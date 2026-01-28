Electric car giant Tesla has removed some advanced driver assist technologies, part of a bundle called Autosteer, previously included in its models as standard.

Initially only affecting, US and Canadian-delivered Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck, customers who want features such as lane-centring assist will now have to cough up a monthly subscription fee of US$99 (A$141) for what it calls Full Self Driving (Supervised).

The move to a subscription-based service comes as Tesla is set to stop offering – from February 14 – its FSD package as a standalone one-time purchase priced at US$8000 (A$11,422).

It also comes as Tesla seeks to boost income from subscription services in the face of softening sales of its ageing model line-up.

FSD will continue to be available in Australian-delivered cars for a one-time payment of $10,100 or via a $149 monthly subscription.

The system facilitates, as the name suggests, full self-driving capabilities including accelerating, braking steering, lane changing and obeying traffic signals but with the caveat that the driver must be ready to intervene and take over control of the vehicle at any time.

New Teslas sold in North America will now be fitted only with adaptive cruise control as standard, along with autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and speed sign recognition. Australian, European and South-East Asian-delivered models will continue to be fitted with Autosteer, for now.