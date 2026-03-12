Things move rapidly when you’re a Chinese auto manufacturer. Speaking exclusively to Wheels, Chery’s Executive Director of Engineering, Peter Matkin gave a guarantee that just 12 months ago, a dual-cab was not on the radar for the manufacturer. And yet, last month, Chery pulled the covers off a test mule that proved the manufacturer can move with lightning speed.

Now, the search has begun for an appropriate name. Pleasingly, it was also evident from the get-go that the name wasn’t some hastily agreed to set of numbers or strange translation, rather it was going to be the result of some planning.

When Chery unveiled its first dual-cab in Sydney recently, Chery Australia CEO Lewis Lu told Wheels it was non-negotiable that the world’s first plug-in hybrid diesel dual cab was fit for purpose, up to the task Aussie buyers would expect, and reflective of the importance of this segment in the Australian new car market.

2

Chery has announced today that it is handing over the choice of name to the Aussie buyers it hopes will consider its first dual-cab, inviting the Australian public to put forward its nominations via a nationwide competition. There’s a catch, too, the winning entrant will be the owner of the very first Chery dual-cab delivered.

Along with the aforementioned PHEV drivetrain, the dual-cab will deliver a 1000kg payload, and 3.5-tonne towing capacity, along with genuine off-road capability. According to Chery, it is on track to launch in Australia in late 2026.

Participants can submit their proposal along with a short explanation detailing why they believe that name is the right one for the dual-cab. Entries will be reviewed by Chery, with a shortlist then moving to a public vote, before the final name is chosen. The competition opens on the 12th of March and closes at 11:50pm AEDT on the 26th of March, 2026.

6

Details and entry information can be found by going to: https://cherymotor.com.au/ute-name-comp