Volkswagen Australia has announced the line-up for the 2026 model year of its Amarok ute, which is due in local dealers soon. While pricing is yet to be revealed, the brand has revealed the shelving of all four-cylinder diesel engine options from the range, with the 184kW 3.0-litre diesel V6 now featured in the majority of the range. Entry-level models have also been shelved, the Style model with the 2.3-litre turbo-petrol engine now the entry point, and there’s also a 200-unit special Dark Label near the top.

Limited to 200 units nationally for the MY26 model year, the Dark Label arrives as the top-spec model underneath the Walkinshaw W600. Equipment highlights for the Dark Label include a host of black exterior detailing, including black 20-inch wheels and a Dark Label sticker pack.

Unique Dark Label V6 highlights:

20-inch matte black ‘Bendigo’ alloy wheels

LED Matrix headlights with black surrounds

Darkened taillights

Black sports bar

Black side steps, rear bumper, door handles and mirrors

Front bumper ‘X‑design’ in Black

Black front skid plate

Matte black B‑pillar foil

Roof rails in matte black

Spray‑in tub liner

Black tonneau cover

Dark Label sticker pack on the bonnet, doors, tub sides and tailgate

2

Volkswagen has also “refined” the local Amarok lineup. The former entry-level Core and Life are no longer available, with the former mid-spec Style now forming the entry point to the range.

The 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine formerly available in the former top-spec Aventura model is now the entry point to the Amarok range, with the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine now standard across the rest of the range in a V6-heavy lineup like its Ford Ranger twin. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines are no longer available in the lineup.

MY26 Volkswagen Amarok line-up:

Style 2.3L petrol TSI452 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Style 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Style w/ Tray 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

PanAmericana 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Aventura 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Dark Label 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Walkinshaw W600 3.0L diesel TDI600 4MOTION, 10‑speed auto

Local pricing and full specifications for the MY26 Volkswagen Amarok range will be announced soon.