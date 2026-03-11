Honda has announced a new heritage parts initiative aimed at supporting classic performance models, starting with the first-generation Acura NSX, one of the most iconic Japanese sports cars of the modern era.

The program, known as Honda Heritage Parts, will begin supplying reproduction components for the original NSX through Acura dealerships in the United States from mid-2026. The move is designed to help owners maintain and restore cars that are now more than three decades old.

The initiative forms part of a broader project called Honda Heritage Works, which will reproduce discontinued components and offer restoration services for historic Honda and Acura vehicles. The program launches globally in April 2026, beginning in Japan.

For many enthusiasts, the decision to prioritise the original NSX is fitting. Introduced in 1990, the aluminium-bodied mid-engine sports car became a landmark model for Honda and the wider automotive industry. It proved that a high-performance supercar could also deliver everyday usability and reliability, challenging European rivals from Ferrari and Porsche.

The development of the NSX famously included input from Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, whose feedback helped engineers refine the chassis and steering to deliver sharper handling.

Under the new heritage program, Honda will produce two types of replacement components. Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts will be manufactured using the same materials and production processes as the original components. Meanwhile, Honda Compatible Parts will be newly developed replacements designed for items that are no longer available.

The parts catalogue is expected to include a wide range of items covering powertrain, chassis, interior, exterior and electrical systems, allowing owners to keep their vehicles operational long after original parts stocks have been exhausted.

Honda says the heritage initiative has been made possible by new partnerships with suppliers along with advances in manufacturing technology and materials.

A separate Honda Restoration Service will also be offered in Japan, allowing factory technicians to restore Japanese-market NSX models using heritage parts. The service effectively revives Honda’s earlier NSX “Refresh Plan,” which had previously supported ageing examples of the car.

Honda has indicated that additional classic Honda and Acura performance models could eventually join the heritage parts program, though details have yet to be confirmed.

For collectors and enthusiasts, the initiative signals a growing recognition of the first-generation NSX as a modern classic, ensuring one of Honda’s most celebrated performance cars can continue to be driven and preserved for decades to come.