In 2025, 733,831 SUV models of different sizes, with different drivetrains and from different manufacturers were sold in Australia. That represents 60.7 per cent of the overall new car market, and it’s a stark contrast to even five years ago when passenger cars were more prominent.
Models such as the Toyota RAV4, Ford Everest and Mazda CX-5 tend to hog all the headlines as some of the biggest volume sellers in the market, but how about models that aren’t as high profile? Here are 10 great SUVs that you should know more about:
MGS5 EV
Price: From $40,490 driveaway
Drivetrains: Single-motor electric, up to 125kW of power, up to 515km of range
2025 sales: 1857
Why you should consider it: It uses the same bones as the sweet MG4 hatchback but with more practicality
We were quite impressed with the MGS5 EV when it launched last year and while sales have been reasonable, we expected it to be more popular. Attractively priced from just $40,490 driveaway, the S5 is a great small electric SUV option and a far better product than the ZS EV that it replaced. Using a 125kW rear-mounted motor, it’s solid to drive and it offers a healthy range up to 515km. The interior is also high quality, the tech is easy to use and it’s practical.
KGM Torres
Price: From $38,000 driveaway
Drivetrains: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-hybrid or dual-motor electric, up to 152kW of power, up to 462km of range (EV)
2025 sales: 288
Why you should consider it: It offers petrol, hybrid or electric power and is a good all-rounder
It’s fair to say that KGM’s sales aren’t exactly firing up the charts at the moment, and we think that’s a shame because it offers a lot to Australians. Take, for example, the Torres mid-size SUV. It’s great value for money, is well equipped across the range, practical and offers a choice of petrol, hybrid or electric drivetrains. Pricing starts at just $38,000 driveaway, putting it in direct competition with more popular cars like the GWM Haval H6, but the Torres is also worth a look.
Skoda Elroq
Price: From $49,990 driveaway
Drivetrains: Single-motor electric, up to 210kW of power, up to 529km of range
2025 sales: 253 (it only went on sale in September)
Why you should consider it: It’s great value for money and mechanically impressive
It’s only been on sale since September 2025, but the Skoda Elroq small electric SUV deserves more attention. Priced from $49,990 driveaway, the Elroq is solid value for money and even the entry-level 60 Select variant is well equipped, drives well and can travel up to almost 400km on a charge. Being a Skoda, it’s well packaged and features many ‘simply clever’ features – plus, it’s also covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Price: From $76,200 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: Single- and dual-motor electric, up to 448kW of power, up to 570km of range
2025 sales: 626
Why you should consider it: It’s a breakthrough EV: great to drive and great to sit in
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was one of the first big electric vehicle launches in Australia that wasn’t a Tesla, and while sales have been modest since, there’s no denying that it’s a great car. It offers fast charging, it’s good to drive, quite practical and there are a range of different models to choose from, including the fire-breathing Wheels COTY-winning Ioniq 5 N. Pricing starts at $76,200 plus on-road costs, though Hyundai currently has the entry-level model on special for $71,990 driveaway.
Nissan Qashqai
Price: From $45,640 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: 1.5-litre turbo-hybrid, 140kW, 4.1L/100km
2025 sales: 4478
Why you should consider it: It’s got Nissan’s latest e-Power hybrid system with serious efficiency improvements
The Qashqai has been one of Nissan’s biggest global success stories since its initial debut way back in 2006, and is an influential model in creating the modern small SUV segment. Australians haven’t warmed to it like Europeans did, however, but we think it’s worthy of consideration. Nissan’s latest e-Power hybrid system has been made even more fuel efficient and is now rated at just 4.1L/100km. The best part? It’s standard across the MY26 Qashqai range.
Honda ZR-V
Price: From $37,900 driveaway
Drivetrains: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or 2.0-litre hybrid, up to 135kW of power, as low as 5.0L/100km
2025 sales: 3940
Why you should consider it: It’s a great all-rounder and offers value pricing
The Honda ZR-V is a reasonable seller in Australia, though not to the level we think it deserves. Pricing starts at just $37,900 driveaway and even the entry-level VTi is well equipped, though the LX models are absolutely loaded. The ZR-V’s cabin is filled with soft-touch materials and it feels premium throughout. It’s a pleasure to drive and can be quite fuel efficient in hybrid form. If you’re searching for a small SUV under $50,000, the ZR-V needs consideration.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Price: from $65,990 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: Single- or dual-motor electric, up to 434kW of power, up to 600km of range
2025 sales: 483
Why you should consider it: It’s one of the better electric SUVs to drive
Perhaps the most controversial car on this list, the Mustang Mach-E is famed for “not being a real Mustang“, according to its skeptics. That quibble aside it’s actually a pretty good car – satisfying to drive, competitive with range, practical and even in base form, well equipped. The high-performance GT is a hoot to drive as well, and very quick, hitting 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Volvo EX90
Price: From $124,990 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: Dual-motor electric, up to 380kW, up to 570km of range
2025 sales: 209
Why you should consider it: Its cabin is spacious, luxurious and full of lovely materials
Volvo’s luxurious flagship EX90 seven-seat electric large SUV hasn’t been that big of a seller locally – the similarly-priced ICE XC90 that it was meant to replace outsold it almost four to one in 2025 – and yet it offers a lot to buyers. You won’t find a more relaxing and luxurious cabin for the money, and it’s also quite spacious. Add in faster charging with the MY26 update and it’s a strong offering at the more premium end of the market.
Kia EV9
Price: From $97,000 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: Single- or dual-motor electric, up to 374kW of power, up to 512km of range
2025 sales: 269
Why you should consider it: It’s huge inside and the new GT model is quick
Like the EX90 above, the Kia EV9 electric seven-seat large SUV hasn’t sold amazingly well in Australia and we think that’s a shame. While it’s not as luxurious inside as the EX90, it starts with a price tag $25,000 less and its interior is even larger. Seven adults will be totally comfortable in the big EV9, and its driver will be satisfied too as it’s a nice drive considering its heft and size. It bears futuristically styling and looks expensive, which counts for a lot when you’re spending this much money on a new car.
Hyundai Inster
Price: From $39,000 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains: Single-motor electric, up to 85kW of power, up to 360km of range
2025 sales: 467
Why you should consider it: Just look at it. It’s so funky and cute!
The Hyundai Inster is also a car that should be selling better because it’s an ideal city-sized EV. Firstly, it’s insanely practical for a vehicle that size thanks to sliding rear seats and its boxy shape. Secondly, it drives well and even though it only produces up to 85kW of power, it’s more than peppy enough for ample propulsion around town. Sure, it’s not cheap to buy, but Hyundai’s deals help – the base model is currently on special for $35,990 driveaway, for example – and make it better value for money. Finally, it’s got so much character and in an era with a sea of the same bland SUV styling, cars with character need to be celebrated.
