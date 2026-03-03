New vehicle arrivals are well underway for 2026 and we’ve already seen some important SUV launches in the market, like the Hyundai Elexio and the Denza B5. But with plenty of time left in the year, there are plenty of launches still to come – check our New Car Calendar 2026 for more details.

SUVS being such a popular segment for Australians now, here are the top new SUV launches we’re looking forward to for the rest of this year:

BMW iX3

4

Price: From $120,000 (est.)

Drivetrain: Dual-motor electric, 345kW/645Nm, 800km range

Why we’re excited for it: It’s the first production model under BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ era

When it’s due on sale: Around mid-2026

The headline stats for the new iX3 are impressive: It uses a new 800V platform, a huge 108kWh battery for up to 800km of range and a new dual-motor drivetrain making 345kW of power in the 50 xDrive variant (less powerful and less expensive models will follow). But it’s also the first new BMW from the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ era from which all of its future products will also be derived. As such, expect the future products from the brand to look like the iX3.

Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology

4

Price: From $120,000 (est.)

Drivetrain: Dual-motor electric, 360kW/800Nm, 713km range

Why we’re excited for it: It uses a new platform with impressive efficiency

When it’s due on sale: The second half of 2026

Like BMW, Mercedes-Benz is also ushering in a new era with its important new electric mid-size SUV. Like the iX3, the GLC with EQ Technology uses a new 800V platform with a 94kWh battery for up to 713km of range. It’s also the first product in the Mercedes-Benz line-up that uses the same name in electric form as an ICE sibling, which will be followed later this year by the new C-Class, and it is also the first product from the brand to use its new ‘Hyperscreen’ touchscreen.

Toyota RAV4

4

Price: From $45,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 2.5-litre hybrid or plug-in hybrids, CVT auto, 2WD or AWD

Why we’re excited for it: It’s likely to be one of the best-selling cars in Australia

When it’s due on sale: By the end of the first quarter of 2026

It’s not everyday that we see an updated version of the world’s best selling car, but that’s what Toyota is about to launch locally. We’ve already driven the new RAV4 earlier this year and now it’s finally about to launch with a 2.5-litre hybrid drivetrain, with a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid due later in 2026. Pricing kicks off from $45,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX, and despite a big increase in price, we’re expecting it to continue to be a very popular product in Australia.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power update

4

Price: From $45,640 +ORC

Drivetrain: 1.5-litre turbo-hybrid, 140kW/310Nm, CVT auto, 4.1L/100km

Why we’re excited for it: Nissan continues to refine its e-Power hybrid system for greater efficiency

When it’s due on sale: It’s already available to order with the first deliveries due soon

The Nissan Qashqai is not a new nameplate to Australia, but for 2026, the brand has enhanced its e-Power hybrid system for even greater fuel efficiency. Now rated at just 4.1L/100km on the combined cycle and just 92g/km for CO2 emissions – 0.7L/100km and 20g/km less than before – the Qashqai range for 2026 is now all-hybrid in Australia. Impressively, an updated Qashqai hybrid drove from the bottom to the top of the UK (that’s 1347km) on one 55-litre tank of fuel. Importantly, Nissan has further proved that improvements can be continually be made with powertrains using the internal combustion engine, even despite what naysayers may say.

Cadillac Optiq

4

Price: From $80,000 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: Dual-motor electric, 224kW/480Nm, 425km of range

Why we’re excited for it: Cadillac’s second and third products are finally launching in Australia

When it’s due on sale: Imminently

The Cadillac brand launched in Australia in October 2024 with the Lyriq electric SUV, and finally, two more of its vehicles are about to launch, including the Optiq. The Optiq is an electric mid-size SUV competing with cars like the BMW iX3 with up to 425km of driving range. The Optiq’s interior is reportedly made of high-quality materials, and it’s quite spacious for its size. Will that be enough to shake up the electric mid-size SUV segment? Unlikely, but it’s great to see more interesting-looking vehicles from new brands to our shores.

Subaru Trailseeker

3

Price: From $70,000 (est.)

Drivetrain: Dual-motor electric, 280kW/537Nm, 533km range

Why we’re excited for it: It’s Subaru’s most powerful production car ever, and it’s a wagon

When it’s due on sale: Before the mid point of 2026

The Subaru Trailseeker is due to launch in the first half of 2026 and for many observers, this is what the new more-SUV looking Outback should’ve looked like. Basically a longer version of the Solterra already on sale, the Trailseeker is powered by a dual-motor electric drivetrain making 280kW, which makes it Subaru’s most powerful ever production car. Pricing is yet to be revealed but we expect a starting price from around $70,000.