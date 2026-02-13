Hybrid SUV models continue to grow in the Aussie new car sales market thanks to their practicality, fuel efficiency, performance and low cost of ownership. Manufacturers are racing to offer as many as they can, making hybrid SUV ownership no longer just for those with larger budgets. There are even options underneath the $30,000 mark.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 WhichCar by Wheels cheap hybrid SUV options:

1) MG ZS Hybrid+

5

Price: From $30,990 driveaway

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 158kW, CVT, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 4.7L/100km

Winner of Wheels Best Small SUV 2025, the MG ZS Hybrid+ is currently the best cheap hybrid SUV you can buy for a number of reasons: the typically strong MG value equation, its efficiency and performance, practicality and low running costs. Priced from $30,990 driveaway in Excite form, the ZS Hybrid+ is also richly equipped with a well finished interior. Add in MG’s excellent seven-year warranty (extendable up to 10 years through dealer servicing), and it’s a great choice for a cheap hybrid SUV.

2) Chery Tiggo 4 Hybrid

5

Price: From $29,990 driveaway

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 150kW, CVT, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 5.4L/100km

The Tiggo 4 is the best-selling small SUV in Australia so far in 2026, and with good reason: its value equation is amazing and it’s very well equipped with standard features. In hybrid form, the Tiggo 4 is powerful but efficient, and impresses with its practicality, quality interior finishes and comfortable driving experience. Chery‘s seven-year/unlimited km warranty is healthy and its service pricing is cheap as well, keeping running costs low and quite affordable.

3) Hyundai Kona

5

Price: From $36,950 plus on-road costs

Powertrain: 1.6-litre four-cylinder, 104kW, six-speed dual-clutch, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 3.9L/100km

The Hyundai Kona did well in Wheels Best Small SUV 2025, and was even the best-selling small SUV in Australia in 2025. That’s because it’s a great all-rounder, plus the 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrain is also very fuel efficient, rated at just 3.9L/100km. The Kona features a six-speed dual-clutch transmission so that the elasticky feel experienced in quite a lot of other hybrids doesn’t feature. The Kona hybrid is one of the more expensive options on this list, but it’s still very worthy of consideration.

4) Toyota Yaris Cross

5

Price: from $31,790 plus on-road costs

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 85kW, eCVT, 2WD or AWD

Fuel efficiency: 3.8L/100km

Toyota‘s hybrid knowledge is the best in the industry, so it’s no surprise to see the Yaris Cross small SUV feature on this list. Rated at just 3.8L/100km on the combined cycle, the Yaris Cross is actually the equal most efficient SUV on the market (which it shares with its Lexus LBX twin). With a starting price of $31,790 plus on-road costs, the Yaris Cross is efficient, practical, good to drive and well equipped.

5) MG HS Hybrid+

5

Price: From $39,990 driveaway

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 165kW, two-speed auto, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 5.2L/100km

The latest-generation MG HS is a big improvement on the previous-generation model thanks to its big low up in style, quality and driving ability. The new HS also has the choice of two hybrid drivetrains, including the plug-in ‘Super Hybrid’, but here we’re focusing on the less expensive Hybrid+. Using a 165kW 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain, the HS Hybrid+ is capable of 5.2L/100km combined fuel consumption and is priced from just $39,990 driveaway. Plus, compared with the mostly small SUVs on this list, it’s a mid-sizer and therefore offers more space and practicality.

6) Honda HR-V

5

Price: From $39,900 driveaway

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 96kW, CVT auto, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 4.3L/100km

It’s not cheap to buy, and it’s also only a four-seater, but the Honda HR-V is a great all-rounder and represents Honda’s sublime engineering at its best. Its hybrid system is excellent, offering stepped ratio gearing to feel more like a regular transmission, and it’s capable of low fuel consumption as well. In addition, the HR-V boasts Honda‘s ‘Magic Seats’ that fold up to carry taller items in the rear seat, and it’s also wonderfully practical for a small SUV.

7) GWM Haval H6

5

Price: From $40,990 driveaway

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 179kW, two-speed auto, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 5.2L/100km

The GWM Haval H6 was given a comprehensive update in the second half of 2025 which improved its styling and dynamics, gave it a new touchscreen system and improved its value further. The base Lux hybrid is available from just $40,990 driveaway, for example, but it is often discounted further (currently it’s priced at $36,990 driveaway). Its hybrid system is quite punchy and gives good performance, but it’s rated at just 5.2L/100km on the combined cycle.

8) Geely Starray EM-i

5

Price: From $37,490 plus on-road costs

Powertrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid, 193kW, dedicated hybrid transmission, 2WD

Fuel efficiency: 2.4L/100km (fully charged)

Geely‘s new Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV only recently launched in Australia, but it impressed us thanks to its long EV range (83km on the WLTP cycle), quality interior finish, strong practicality and overall efficiency of just 2.4L/100km (when fully charged). Plus it’s priced from $37,490 plus on-road costs too, making it one of the cheapest PHEVs on the market.

9) Toyota Corolla Cross

5

Price: From $37,440 plus on-road costs

Powertrain: 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 146kW, eCVT auto, 2WD or AWD

Fuel efficiency: 4.2L/100km

Like its slightly smaller Yaris Cross sibling, the Toyota Corolla Cross is a great cheap SUV option that’s capable of excellent fuel economy at just 4.2L/100km. That’s despite featuring a 2.0-litre hybrid system making 146kW of power, and giving excellent performance. It’s also quite practical, and although the entry-level GX model is at the pricier end of this list, it is well equipped with safety features. Plus, Toyota‘s low ownership cost and high resale value provide even more reasons to purchase it.

10) Subaru Crosstrek

5

Price: From $40,090 plus on-road costs

Powertrain: 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 110kW, CVT auto, AWD

Fuel efficiency: 6.5L/100km

The Subaru Crosstrek is a solid all-round small SUV that’s offered in mild-hybrid form, and truth be told, there are better hybrid options on the market (as its 6.5L/100km combined fuel consumption shows). But the hybrid variant loses none of the petrol version’s great off-road capability, and although it’s not cheap, the Subaru Crosstrek hybrid is the only off-road capable car in this company. Plus, while its boot isn’t huge, its cabin is spacious and it’s well equipped, especially with safety features.