Price: From $33,990 drive away (Excite)

From $33,990 drive away (Excite) Drivetrain: 1.5L 4-cylinder hybrid, 158kW/465Nm, 3-speed CVT auto

1.5L 4-cylinder hybrid, 158kW/465Nm, 3-speed CVT auto Combined fuel economy, CO2 emissions, fuel type: 4.7L/100km, 110g/km, 95RON

4.7L/100km, 110g/km, 95RON Warranty: 10-year/250,000km, one year of roadside assistance

10-year/250,000km, one year of roadside assistance Five-year service cost: $1,995 ($399 per year)

Things we like Big improvement on the previous ZS

Enlarged size adds more interior space

Hybrid is punchy and efficient Not so much Intrusive active safety systems

Too much reliance on touchscreen

Finicky steering wheel buttons

Australia’s favourite small SUV for the past few years has been given a glow up and takes the crown as overall winner of Wheels Best Small SUV 2025.

Check back at WhichCar next week when we unveil the rest of our category winners – Best Small SUV 2025 Under $30K, Under $40K, Under $50K, Over $50K, Electric, Hybrid and Best Value.

Launched in late 2024, the MG ZS Hybrid+ was an immediate winner in our books because of its hugely appealing combination of efficient but powerful hybrid drivetrain, spacious cabin, long list of standard equipment and accessibly low pricing. On those scores it’s really the complete package among compact SUVs on sale in Australia.

Priced from $33,990 drive away, the ZS Hybrid+ is not the cheapest hybrid small SUV on the market but it is the best value for money thanks to its long standard equipment list, including a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear air vents, a 360-degree camera and a full active safety suite including AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

For only $3,000 extra, jumping up to the top-spec Essence adds luxury features such as larger 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery with heated front seats, an electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and a panoramic sunroof.

But there’s more to a car’s value than just loading it with features: the ZS also drives like a much more expensive car. Its ride quality, for example, is compliant and well judged, while it’s a reasonable handler too. Its refinement is impressive, and overall, it’s never less than enjoyable to drive.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain making an impressive 158kW of power, yet its claimed combined fuel consumption is just 4.7L/100km.

The interior’s practicality and quality is also impressive for the price with a mature and functional cabin design. The materials feel good for the price with either cloth (Excite) or leather-like trim (Essence) on the dashboard and door panels, and the switchgear is satisfying to touch.



The cabin is also practical with plenty of storage spots like big door bins, some open trays on the centre console and a bin underneath the central armrest. It’s also spacious with plenty of room and a large 443-litre boot that opens up to a huge 1457L with the rear seats folded.

Add in MG’s impressive 10-year/250,000km warranty and low $1232 five year/75,000km service cost, and the ZS Hybrid+ makes a strong argument as to why it should be awarded Wheels Best Small SUV 2025.

It’s a big improvement on the car it replaced and is more broadly talented thanks to its new hybrid drivetrain, more luxurious interior and larger dimensions that make it more practical and better to drive. If you’re looking for a small SUV, the MG ZS Hybrid+ is the current cream of the crop.