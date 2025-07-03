MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing for the upcoming MG HS Hybrid+ mid-size SUV, which goes on sale in September. Priced from $42,990 drive away, the HS Hybrid+ will undercut the big-selling Toyota RAV4 and feature significantly more standard equipment across its model range.

Undercutting the most affordable RAV4 in GX trim by between $1800 to $4500 – depending on location – the HS Hybrid+ in entry-level Excite form is about $2400 to $3700 more expensive than an equivalent petrol HS Excite. Above the Excite sits the top-spec Essence, which is priced at $46,990 drive away.

Both HS Hybrid+ models undercut the plug-in hybrid HS Super Hybrid, which is priced from $50,990 drive away for the Excite and $54,990 drive away for the Essence. 

MG Motor Australia is yet to publish local specifications of the HS Hybrid+, but in the UK, it combines a 105kW 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 146kW electric motor and 1.83kWh battery for a combined power output of 165kW.

It claims combined fuel consumption of 5.5L/100km in European WLTP testing, which is more stringent than the NEDC test cycle typically used by MG Motor Australia so we expect a lower figure locally. 

Similar to the hybrid system in the smaller ZS Hybrid+ and MG3 Hybrid+, the HS Hybrid+’s system differs by featuring a turbocharger for the engine and a more powerful electric motor. 

MG HS Hybrid+ pricing (drive away): 

  • Excite: $42,990
  • Essence: $46,990

MG HS Hybrid+ standard equipment (based off the HS Super Hybrid): 

  • 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
  • LED front and rear daytime running lights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Roof rails
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Side steps
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Heated door mirrors
  • Cloth seat upholstery
  • Six-way electric driver’s seat
  • Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
  • PM2.5 dust filter
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
  • 12 months of access to the MG iSmart app
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • 4x USB ports
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Satellite navigation
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Driving modes
HS Excite Hybrid+ safety equipment: 

  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
  • Auto high beam
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
  • Door open warning
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
  • Alarm
  • Pedestrian warning sound

HS Hybrid+ Essence model adds:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Eight-speaker sound system
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Front parking sensors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • 4-way driver’s seat lumbar
  • Driver seat and mirror memory
  • 4-way electric front passenger seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Power tailgate
  • 360-degree camera
  • Wireless phone charger

The MG HS Hybrid+ will go on sale in September, with local deliveries to commence around then.