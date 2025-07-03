MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing for the upcoming MG HS Hybrid+ mid-size SUV, which goes on sale in September. Priced from $42,990 drive away, the HS Hybrid+ will undercut the big-selling Toyota RAV4 and feature significantly more standard equipment across its model range.
Undercutting the most affordable RAV4 in GX trim by between $1800 to $4500 – depending on location – the HS Hybrid+ in entry-level Excite form is about $2400 to $3700 more expensive than an equivalent petrol HS Excite. Above the Excite sits the top-spec Essence, which is priced at $46,990 drive away.
Both HS Hybrid+ models undercut the plug-in hybrid HS Super Hybrid, which is priced from $50,990 drive away for the Excite and $54,990 drive away for the Essence.
MG Motor Australia is yet to publish local specifications of the HS Hybrid+, but in the UK, it combines a 105kW 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 146kW electric motor and 1.83kWh battery for a combined power output of 165kW.
It claims combined fuel consumption of 5.5L/100km in European WLTP testing, which is more stringent than the NEDC test cycle typically used by MG Motor Australia so we expect a lower figure locally.
Similar to the hybrid system in the smaller ZS Hybrid+ and MG3 Hybrid+, the HS Hybrid+’s system differs by featuring a turbocharger for the engine and a more powerful electric motor.
MG HS Hybrid+ pricing (drive away):
- Excite: $42,990
- Essence: $46,990
MG HS Hybrid+ standard equipment (based off the HS Super Hybrid):
- 19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- LED front and rear daytime running lights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Side steps
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated door mirrors
- Cloth seat upholstery
- Six-way electric driver’s seat
- Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- PM2.5 dust filter
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
- 12 months of access to the MG iSmart app
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 4x USB ports
- Six-speaker sound system
- Satellite navigation
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Driving modes
HS Excite Hybrid+ safety equipment:
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Auto high beam
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Door open warning
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Alarm
- Pedestrian warning sound
HS Hybrid+ Essence model adds:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Eight-speaker sound system
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Front parking sensors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 4-way driver’s seat lumbar
- Driver seat and mirror memory
- 4-way electric front passenger seat
- Heated front seats
- Power tailgate
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless phone charger
The MG HS Hybrid+ will go on sale in September, with local deliveries to commence around then.
