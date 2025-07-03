MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing for the upcoming MG HS Hybrid+ mid-size SUV, which goes on sale in September. Priced from $42,990 drive away, the HS Hybrid+ will undercut the big-selling Toyota RAV4 and feature significantly more standard equipment across its model range.

Undercutting the most affordable RAV4 in GX trim by between $1800 to $4500 – depending on location – the HS Hybrid+ in entry-level Excite form is about $2400 to $3700 more expensive than an equivalent petrol HS Excite. Above the Excite sits the top-spec Essence, which is priced at $46,990 drive away.

Both HS Hybrid+ models undercut the plug-in hybrid HS Super Hybrid, which is priced from $50,990 drive away for the Excite and $54,990 drive away for the Essence.

MG Motor Australia is yet to publish local specifications of the HS Hybrid+, but in the UK, it combines a 105kW 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 146kW electric motor and 1.83kWh battery for a combined power output of 165kW.

It claims combined fuel consumption of 5.5L/100km in European WLTP testing, which is more stringent than the NEDC test cycle typically used by MG Motor Australia so we expect a lower figure locally.

Similar to the hybrid system in the smaller ZS Hybrid+ and MG3 Hybrid+, the HS Hybrid+’s system differs by featuring a turbocharger for the engine and a more powerful electric motor.

MG HS Hybrid+ pricing (drive away):

Excite: $42,990

Essence: $46,990

MG HS Hybrid+ standard equipment (based off the HS Super Hybrid):

19-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

LED front and rear daytime running lights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Side steps

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated door mirrors

Cloth seat upholstery

Six-way electric driver’s seat

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

PM2.5 dust filter

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services

12 months of access to the MG iSmart app

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

4x USB ports

Six-speaker sound system

Satellite navigation

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Driving modes

HS Excite Hybrid+ safety equipment:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Auto high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Door open warning

Tyre pressure monitoring

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Alarm

Pedestrian warning sound

HS Hybrid+ Essence model adds:

Panoramic sunroof

Eight-speaker sound system

Auto-folding mirrors

Front parking sensors

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Synthetic leather upholstery

4-way driver’s seat lumbar

Driver seat and mirror memory

4-way electric front passenger seat

Heated front seats

Power tailgate

360-degree camera

Wireless phone charger

The MG HS Hybrid+ will go on sale in September, with local deliveries to commence around then.