New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling

MG returns with a new hybrid version of its highly popular ZS compact SUV – and it’s the clever tech of that powertrain in this much improved model which will set it apart in this segment of the market. It’s a pleasure to drive, proving ideal for the business of A-to-B daily life – which is what most of those looking to buy one will use it for –offering economical driving, surprising power, a spacious interior and next-gen driver tech. Australia gets two models - the entry-level ZS HYBRID+ Excite priced from $33,990 (DAP/MSRP) and the higher-spec ZS HYBRID+ Essence, priced from $36,990 (DAP/MSRP). Both feature a modernised design MG has focused on in other recent models such as the MG4, MG3, HS and Cyberster. The higher spec Essence trim includes an electronic panoramic sunroof, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and PVC seats including 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and manual driver lumbar support. 19 Drive performance The MG ZS HYBRID+offers a comfortable and dependable driving experience – with some surprising zip off the mark thanks to that 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine abetted by a dynamic 100kW/250Nm electric motor and a three-speed optimised hybrid automatic transmission. MG’s quoted combined fuel consumption of 4.7L/100km is rooted in the fact the electric motor is the primary source of power for day-to-day city driving. The ICE part of the equation kicks in when more power is required on the freeway or taking on a hill, delivering combined maximum power of 158kW and combined maximum torque of 465Nm.

Once power in the 1.83kW battery (which MG notes is one of the largest in this class of SUV) gets low, the combustion engine helps to power it back up, keeping the engine at the optimal RPM whatever the state of the road is ahead. 19 The hybrid set-up makes it not only a comfortable, eco-friendly drive but with the sense there is instant power there when needed – acceleration of 0-100km/h completed in 8.7 seconds and 80-120km/h in 7.2seconds. Three levels of regenerative braking – high, medium and low – also allow the driver to control how much energy is returned to the battery when lifting off the throttle. Eight dynamic propulsion modes also allow the electronic control unit to adapt to the current driving conditions in real time to expertly balance power with efficiency. Steering is assured and precise, while the MG ZS’s suspension system does a truly admirable job of smoothing out bumps and ruts in the road for a small SUV. 19 Tech and interior The new cabin feels optimised for space and comfort, as well as the impression the quality of the interior finish is better than many of its rivals, given the price. Both variants feature a 12.3-inch landscape-mounted infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a full 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

There has been a clear focus on user-friendliness in the design of the digital screens. Controlling hybrid functions such as regenerative braking or climate control within the cabin is easily performed through shortcut buttons under the main screen or customisable switches on the steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster can be customised to display multiple pieces of data, from the vehicle’s energy flow to fuel economy and other trip information, while the central screen is clearer and more responsive than iterations in earlier models. 19 A six-speaker audio system and six-way adjustable seat for the driver (manual in the Excite, electronic in the Essence) are standard in both models, while the top-spec Essence gets a leather steering wheel and heated front seats. Adults up to six-feet-tall enjoy plenty of leg- and head-room in the back, and the cabin feels light and airy thanks to generously sized side windows. Boot space is a respectable 443 litres, expanding to 1457 litres with the rear seats folded. ZS HYBRID+ also comes with 12-months complimentary access to MG iSMART Connected services. Via the iSMART APP, remote access allows an owner to check fuel tank level, tyre pressures and battery voltages, remotely lock and unlock the doors without a key, and use Find My Car to remember where you parked in that side street. 19 Safety and driver assistance Both variants of the MG ZS HYBRID+ come equipped with advanced safety features, including a high-definition 360-degree camera and comprehensive MG PILOT Safety suite. It includes: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.