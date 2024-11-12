2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features

The next-generation 2025 MG ZS will land on Australian shores before the year is out, intent on continuing its dominance of the small SUV segment.

While familiar petrol versions will arrive first, the range will be bolstered by an all-new hybrid version in 2025, using the powertrain from the new MG3.

Local pricing and specifications are yet to be released, but we are able to extrapolate a lot of detail from the UK press information that’s already public.

Powertrains

Most variants will use a 1.5-litre non-turbo petrol four-cylinder engine, while higher specs like the current ZST Excite and Essence will add a turbocharger. All petrol engines will now be teamed with a CVT transmission.

The new ZS Hybrid+ uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine but teams it with a 100kW/250Nm electric motor for a combined system output of 144kW. This is claimed to accelerate the hybrid ZS from 0-100km/h in 8.7sec.

Of more relevance is its fuel consumption, and while local figures have not yet been confirmed, its European WLTP claims are 5.1L/100km with 115g/km CO2.