2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features

The next-generation 2025 MG ZS will land on Australian shores before the year is out, intent on continuing its dominance of the small SUV segment.
While familiar petrol versions will arrive first, the range will be bolstered by an all-new hybrid version in 2025, using the powertrain from the new MG3.
Local pricing and specifications are yet to be released, but we are able to extrapolate a lot of detail from the UK press information that’s already public.
Powertrains
Most variants will use a 1.5-litre non-turbo petrol four-cylinder engine, while higher specs like the current ZST Excite and Essence will add a turbocharger. All petrol engines will now be teamed with a CVT transmission.
The new ZS Hybrid+ uses the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine but teams it with a 100kW/250Nm electric motor for a combined system output of 144kW. This is claimed to accelerate the hybrid ZS from 0-100km/h in 8.7sec.
Of more relevance is its fuel consumption, and while local figures have not yet been confirmed, its European WLTP claims are 5.1L/100km with 115g/km CO2.
A replacement for the MG ZS EV will also appear, but it’s now called ES5 and sits on the same rear-wheel drive architecture as the MG4.
Interior and features
If the UK specifications are anything to go by, all MG HS variants will come with a handsome level of standard equipment.
This includes keyless entry, LED headlights and taillights, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, native satellite navigation and live services, rear parking sensors and camera, a 7.0-inch digital instrument display and auto lights and wipers.
Step up the model grades and you’ll add 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, leather-style upholstery, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 360-degree camera.
Safety and driver assistance
Active safety assistance will take a big step forward, as the current base model ZS is not even fitted with autonomous emergency braking (AEB), which became compulsory for all newly introduced models from March 1, 2023, and will be compulsory for all models on sale from March 1, 2025.
MG’s Pilot system will be standard across the range, with adaptive cruise control, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning and traffic jam assist.
Pricing, sales and warranty
While local pricing is not yet known for the 2025 MG ZS, it is certain to rise, merely because it couldn’t fall, especially when in early 2024 driveaway prices were cut to $22,990 for the ZS and $25,490 for the ZST.
Based on the increased safety and equipment, we’d expect a similar price rise as that applied to the new MG3 of around $5000, which would still make the new ZS one of the most affordable small SUVs on the market.
It will also be covered by MG’s newly-announced 10-year/250,000km warranty.
Introduced at the very tail end of 2017, the MG ZS had a soft start, racking up sales of 1692 (2018), 3729 (2019) and 5494 (2020) in its first three years. This then exploded to 18,423 in 2021, before continuing to go from strength to strength with 22,466 and 29,258 sales in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
While this has softened slightly in 2024 with 16,907 sales as of September 30, it is still the clear leader in the small SUV segment.
