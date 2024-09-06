The MG brand's association with performance cars faded after its mid-2000s Chinese buyout. However, the MG4 brings together the best of both worlds as a pure electric vehicle designed for a global audience. European development focuses on delivering superior performance.

With a larger battery and powerful electric motor, the flagship MG 4 model offers advanced features like rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Built on MG's scalable platform, it excels in fast-charging capability, reaching 80% in 34 minutes on a 150kW charger.