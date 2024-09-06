WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. MG/
  3. MG4
MG 4 Electric 2
Which Car OEM Logos Mg Logo

MG MG4

The MG brand's association with performance cars faded after its mid-2000s Chinese buyout. However, the MG4 brings together the best of both worlds as a pure electric vehicle designed for a global audience. European development focuses on delivering superior performance.

With a larger battery and powerful electric motor, the flagship MG 4 model offers advanced features like rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Built on MG's scalable platform, it excels in fast-charging capability, reaching 80% in 34 minutes on a 150kW charger.

Reviews

44c51295/2024 mg4 excite 64 silver suv 17 JPG
Reviews

Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review

MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
fdab1926/2024 wheels best electric vehicle under 80k mg4 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4

Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
c9541889/2024 wheels best electric small car under 40k 3 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51

They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
fc611928/2024 wheels best electric small car under 50k 60k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born

Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
83881739/2024 wheels best electric small car 40k 50k 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64

It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
39701668/2024 mg mg4 ev long range 77kwh suv grey 16 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 Long Range 77 review

The base MG4 has already impressed us and we're now living with a mid-range long-termer, though how does the model with the longest range stack up?
cd4b1092/2023 mg4 suv srawlings 17 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 Essence 64: Quick review

The hatchback that is making a strong case for switching to EV
bb9c1042/2023 mg4 photos abrook 5 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 Excite 51: Quick review

For about $40k you can pick up a petrol hatchback... or the new electric MG4 Excite

f6c61fa3/2023 byd dolphin v 2023 mg4 electric car comparison photos abrook 6 jpg
Comparisons

2023 MG4 vs BYD Dolphin: Affordable EV comparison review

Two cheap Chinese EVs face off in the real world
3e1612a9/2024 mg 4 xpower orange hatch 2 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 XPower review: An electric hyper hatch?

Convincing in a straight line, the XPower is no Golf R replacement

News

ZS EVMG4MG5CybersterHS +EVZSMG3HSZST