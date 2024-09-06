MG MG4
The MG brand's association with performance cars faded after its mid-2000s Chinese buyout. However, the MG4 brings together the best of both worlds as a pure electric vehicle designed for a global audience. European development focuses on delivering superior performance.
With a larger battery and powerful electric motor, the flagship MG 4 model offers advanced features like rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring. Built on MG's scalable platform, it excels in fast-charging capability, reaching 80% in 34 minutes on a 150kW charger.
Reviews
Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review
MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4
Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51
They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born
Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64
It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
2024 MG4 Long Range 77 review
The base MG4 has already impressed us and we're now living with a mid-range long-termer, though how does the model with the longest range stack up?
2024 MG4 Essence 64: Quick review
The hatchback that is making a strong case for switching to EV
2024 MG4 Excite 51: Quick review
For about $40k you can pick up a petrol hatchback... or the new electric MG4 Excite
2023 MG4 vs BYD Dolphin: Affordable EV comparison review
Two cheap Chinese EVs face off in the real world
News
COTY
Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six
After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
COTY
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG4 ESSENCE 64
Here is a vehicle that offers performance, practicality and peace of mind – thanks to a 10-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty – but also changes the value equation and makes buying an EV a viable option for so many people by coming to market from just $37,990.
News
MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback
MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
News
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
Which electric cars are exempt from the Luxury Car Tax?
What are the 10 cheapest electric cars in Australia?
MG4 51 Excite clinches title of Australia’s most affordable EV
2024 Best Electric Cars: 14 winners revealed in ultimate EV test
News
MG4 and ZS EV up to $10K cheaper with new drive-away pricing
MG cuts thousands of dollars from its two fully electric cars with move to national drive-away pricing
News
2024 MG 4 electric hatch pricing and features: Full line-up detailed
What you need to know about the new MG 4 electric hatchback
Advice
How much more expensive are electric cars in 2024?
As EV prices go down, ICE vehicles are going up. How big is the EV price premium today?
Advice
EV battery types explained: Lithium-ion vs LFP pros & cons
Which electric car battery technology is best? We break it down
These are the fastest-charging electric cars, if you're in a hurry
Detailed: The cheapest EVs under $60K in Australia
How much do electric cars cost in Australia? Full market pricing!
Australia’s best-value electric cars by driving range
Advice
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
It’s a common question that can be complex to answer. We break down the charging times and limitations
Advice
How far can electric cars go in Australia? Full EV driving range list!
The ultimate list of every EV available in Australia and how far they claim to take you on a single charge
News
2024 MG 4 XPower: 320kW hot hatch matches Cupra Born pricing
New 320kW MG 4 flagship arrives with remarkably sharp pricing
Advice
Electric v Petrol: How much does it cost to charge vs fuel a car?
What are the running costs of an electric vehicle when compared to the internal combustion engined cars we've known for so long?
Are electric cars more expensive to insure?
2024 MG 4 electric hatch receives five-star ANCAP safety rating
Vehicle emissions rules could save Australia billions, report predicts
Hyundai won’t compete with bargain Chinese EVs