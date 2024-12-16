2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG4 ESSENCE 64

Even if this MG was only a very basic, barely pleasant thing to drive, it would be a game-changer, but in the shape of the MG4 Essence 64 model we were driving at COTY ($49,150 drive-away in Victoria), it’s a lot more than that. Indeed, even at this spec level, it’s a five-door, five-seat family hatch that makes plenty of EVs in the $60,000 to $70,000 price range look like terrible value, while also offering something to the purist with its single-motor, rear-wheel drive powertrain offering 150kW/250Nm and a 0-100km/h time of 7.2sec.

The fact is, it feels a lot faster than that and makes the most of the kind of instant-torque shove that electric vehicles are so good at delivering, particularly where you most want it in those overtaking moments between 60 and 80km/h, and 80 to 110km/h. It does lack a bit of punch above 120km/h, a problem that is resolved if you opt for a twin-motor MG4 model.

Better yet, as all of the judges noted after driving it around the ride and handling loop, the MG4 offers properly sporty turn-in, talkative steering. Having made it through to the final six of this year’s COTY, based on judges agreeing unanimously that the MG4 represents a vehicle that is a genuine game-changer and stands out from the field in terms of value in particular, as well as driver enjoyment (once you get it moving), it’s ride quality was found wanting on the testing road loop.

12

In terms of driving dynamics, there’s no doubt the MG4 is very good for what it is, and that it marks, as the judges agreed, a line in the sand for MG: “We don’t just make cheap cars – we make cars that are good to drive.”

MG4 Essence 64 Specifications