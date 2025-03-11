2025 MG4 review: A recap on the budget electric hatchback

Well-priced, good-sized, well equipped: the MG4 electric hatchback was a breath of fresh air when it launched locally in August 2023 because it was fun to drive thanks to its lovely rear-drive chassis. Australians agreed and almost 7,000 of them were sold in 2024 - enough to significantly outsell its BYD Dolphin and GWM Ora main rivals. There are five MG4 models available in Australia: the entry-level Excite 51 and Excite 64, mid-spec Essence 64 and Long Range 77, and the 300kW XPower at the top of the range. Pricing for the MG4 range starts at $37,990 plus on-road costs, though MG is currently offering sharp deals - the Excite 51 is priced at just $34,888 drive away, for example. 37 But standard equipment on even the base MG4 is healthy with features like 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one-pedal driving, vehicle-to-load functionality and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assistance and a reversing camera.

Move up the range to the Essence 64 and blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, synthetic leather and fabric upholstery, heated front seats, an electric driver's seat, auto-folding mirrors and larger 18-inch wheels are added. The 4 sits on a new rear-drive platform developed which is it was the first model to use - the Cyberster roadster was second - and it offers three different battery sizes: 51kWh, 64kWh and 77kWh for WLTP range ratings of 350km, between 400km-450km, and 530km respectively. The 51kWh battery is equipped with a 125kW/250Nm electric motor for a quick claimed 7.7-second 0-100km/h time, while the 64kWh model ups the power to 150kW. The 77kWh model increases that to 180kW/350Nm and the hi-po XPower adds a second motor on the front axle for 300kW/600Nm outputs and a searing 3.8-second 0-100km/h time.

Thanks to its rear-drive chassis - or all-wheel drive in the XPower - the MG4 is enjoyable to drive. It's well balanced, feels light on its feet and even though the steering isn't the last word in feel, it's satisfyingly weighted for most drivers. The ride quality is nicely taut, and the four levels of regenerative braking work well. The MG4's cabin is modern, practical and comfortable. It uses a minimalist layout and most of the functionality is controlled through the touchscreen, which can be a bit overwhelming initially but it's easy to use once learnt. The rest of the MG4's cabin is good quality and full of practical touches like a big centre console tray. The driver's display seems small at first but displays a good amount of information.