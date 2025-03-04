MG Cyberster: Old Spirit, New Tech

A contender in this year’s Wheels Car of the Year award, the MG Cyberster has now properly arrived in Australia after much anticipation last year about the all-electric convertible from the company that – in its earlier incarnation mid last century – made sports cars truly cool. Slick exterior styling including showstopping electric scissor doors opening upwards certainly ensured Cyberster made a splash when unveiled, as MG seeks to address the perception it only makes SUVs these days. 23 And while there have been quibbles about the roadster’s drive quality over less-than-perfect road surfaces and its lack of engine noise (though with the option of 'fake' engine noise), there is no questioning its impressive basics: an electric motor on each axle making 375kW and 725Nm and delivering all-wheel-drive acceleration for a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint of 3.2 seconds, combined with a claimed 443km driving range.

And as we discovered during COTY testing, the MG Cyberster is seriously fast in a straight line, a sensation enhanced with the roof down and the air howling around you. It’s ability to dart into the distance is enhanced by its classic roaster proportions and aerodynamically designed ‘Wind Hunter’ front for maximal airflow. 23 Hi-tech interior Inside, we’re a long way from a 1955 MGA, with three screens set up in a futuristic cockpit to keep the driver fully informed. The central 10.25-inch instrument cluster displays driving information including speed and the customisable ADAS system, while the left touchscreen displays navigation, radio and phone mirroring via CarPlay or Android Auto. The right screen displays battery status and 360-degree camera when activated. Alcantara racing-style seats befit the convertible’s sports car spirit and feature electric adjustability and lumbar support, while the Nappa leather steering wheel is lovely to hold.

Dual-zone climate control, eight-speaker BOSE audio system and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto make the effort getting into the car totally worth it. As in any new-gen car, driver safety and assist programs are on tap via MG Pilot Technology Safety suite. 23 Heritage-inspired exterior Of course, it’s the exterior where the Cyberster comes into its own in the head-turning department. Power-folding fabric roof (which can be raised or lowered in 15 seconds), LED head and tail-lights, 20-inch alloy wheels and an overall shape inspired by the MGB roadster. The scissor doors are naturally the focal point when getting in and out, raising directly into the air for a show-stopping trick. Paint choices are sports car hero colours, from Diamond Red Metallic to English White, Camden Grey Metallic, Sterling Silver Metallic and Royal Yellow Premium. 23 Driving experience As Wheels discovered during COTY road testing, the Cyberster behaves more like grand tourer than sports car around bends and over uneven road, but no one can question its thrilling acceleration, particularly in Sport or Super Sport mode.

Activate Launch mode – signified by a rocket logo on the instrument panel – and that instant acceleration is a thing to behold. Steering can be a little airy, while the suspension could do with a tuning for Aussie conditions, but the tech also allows for plenty of adjustment to the ride. And it’s hard to argue with ride quality when the top is down while opening up on a country lane. 23 Range MG claim a 443km range from a full charge of the 77kWh lithium-ion battery, or nearly 400km from a recommended 90 per cent battery charge.