MG primer: WhichCar’s rundown of the brand’s current model range

MG’s rise to sales fame in Australia has been nothing short of astounding. In 2024, the brand sold over 50,000 cars after relaunching locally as recently as 2016. With some important new models in its line up, the brand is shooting for even greater success in 2025.
MG3 and MG3 Hybrid+
A new-generation MG3 launched in 2024 armed with larger dimensions, a lot more equipment and - for the first time - the choice of a new 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain making 155kW of power. The naturally aspirated model followed soon afterwards, which is priced from just $23,990 plus on-road costs - though it’s currently available for $21,888 drive away as part of the OMG sale.
That’s an increase on the old MG3 but a general uplift in size, quality and equipment means comparisons between the new MG3 and the old one aren't exactly fair, and with the arrival of a surprisingly grunty 155kW hybrid variant - facilitated by the adoption of a more advanced platform - this MG3 is now a more advanced and more modern car than before.
ZS and ZS Hybrid+
The ZS Hybrid+ launched late last year and now the petrol variants are also due to enter local MG dealerships soon. Priced from just $26,990 drive away, the petrol ZS range is split into three models: Excite, Essence and Essence Turbo, and all three use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a CVT automatic transmission, along with the Turbo.
The Hybrid+ range starts at $33,990 drive away and uses the same drivetrain as the MG3 Hybrid+, but with even more power, for a combined fuel consumption rating of just 4.7L/100km. Like the new MG3, the new ZS is a bit more expensive than the old ZST but it’s also a more advanced and larger product than the car it replaces. The old ZS was Australia’s best-selling small SUV, a title that we predict the new model will maintain.
HS
The second-generation HS was launched in Australia last year with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine across the range, with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid options due to join the range later in 2025. Pricing for the current HS Vibe starts at just $34,990, making it a lot less expensive than the majority of its rivals.
Inside the HS is a quality and high-tech cabin, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, as well as a six-way electric driver’s seat and a long list of safety features.
MG4
MG’s dedicated EV has been a steady performer since its 2023 local launch and is priced from just $34,990 drive away. Sitting on a new dedicated platform with 51kWh, 64kWh and 77kWh battery options for up to 530km of claimed range (WLTP), the MG4’s performance is also excellent - the 180kW version delivering a 0-100km/h sprint of just 6.5 seconds.
Above the regular MG4 range, however, sits the XPower. This hi-po hot hatch makes 320kW of power and hits 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, yet can also drive up to 400km on a charge. Some Xpower-exclusive features include a track mode app, available Hunter Green Premium Satin paint, launch control and orange brake calliper covers.
MG5
There aren’t many models to choose from in the $20,000-$30,000 price range any longer, especially small sedans, but the MG5 is one small sedan that’s priced from just $24,990 drive away for the entry-level Vibe. Despite low pricing, the MG5 Vibe is still equipped with features like synthetic leather upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen, dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights and autonomous emergency braking.
For $4,000 more, the MG5 Essence is even better equipped with features like larger 17-inch alloy wheels, extra speakers and even a sunroof - plus, its engine gains a turbocharger for 119kW/250Nm outputs and the Vibe’s CVT auto is swapped for a seven-speed dual-clutch unit instead.
Cyberster
The Cyberster launched locally late last year in a single high-spec variant with some eye-opening key figures: 375kW of power, 725Nm of torque and a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.2 seconds. Yet despite searing performance, it can also travel up to 443km on a charge, while fully electric suicide doors feature as well for some extra visual pizazz.
What’s coming
MG has confirmed that it will add nine new models to its local lineup in 2025 alone, with a new QS seven-seat SUV, MG7 mid-size sedan, ES5 electric small SUV and both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the HS due this year. The brand is also reportedly looking at adding some cars from SAIC’s IM luxury EV brand to the local line up.
