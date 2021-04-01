Tim Robson

- News
Renault completes move to distributor Ateco in Australia – UPDATE
After years of poor sales, Renault has made the move to importer status with Ateco
- News
Kia unveils its new logo – UPDATED: Stinger and Carnival debut new badges
Ahead of its new strategy plans, Kia finally confirms its new corporate look
- COTY
Ford Escape at Car of the Year 2021
Plenty to commend here, just not quite the cut-through
- News
Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied in Australia, and teased – UPDATE: Hyundai previews 'living space' interior
UPDATED: Hyundai reveals how its bespoke EV platform offers all new 'living space' interior possibilities
- News
The 300 may be dead, but the Chrysler brand could live on
Weep, V8 fans, for the Chrysler 300 is no more in Australia, but new developments suggest the brand itself could live on with a new purpose
- News
Toyota to expand its 2021 EV rollout
Having already teased a RAV4-like EV, Toyota has announced it will add a second battery electric vehicle and a plug-in hybrid in 2021
- News
Mitsubishi previews 2021 Outlander with off-road teaser
The next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander promises to be bigger, bolder and with technology to rival segment front-runners
- News
New setback for Apple car as Hyundai ceases talks
This is the latest setback to the tech giant's still unofficial ambitions to add an an autonomous car to its portfolio
- Reviews
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee S-Limited review
The V8 Grand Cherokee rumbles on for Jeep, and the S-Limited adds visual bark if not any extra aural bite
- News
Jeep recalls Grand Cherokee to fix previous recall
16,000 early-model Grand Cherokees summoned back to dealers to fix fuel relay drama
- Reviews
2021 Kia Sorento GT-Line V6 petrol review
Kia takes a giant stride forward with the sumptuous and sorted Sorento seven-seat SUV, but all isn’t perfect
- News
Ford, Google partner up for in-car technology – and Australia is in the mix
Hey Google! Ford teams up with the world’s biggest tech company to develop future in-car entertainment