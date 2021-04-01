Tim Robson

Tim has been involved in automotive journalism since 1999. A stint at MOTOR in 2001 preceded editor roles at Auto Action and back to MOTOR, before moving to Top Gear in 2010.

After two years managing the digital side of Top Gear, Tim struck out on his own in 2014 to form 032Media, and joined WhichCar in late 2018.

As of February 2021, Tim is once again trying his hand at PR, this time for a car manufacturer. We look forward to seeing him back on the journalism side of the fence, some day.