New Subaru models coming: Forester, new Strong Hybrid system, and more

In late 2024, Subaru detailed its new 'Strong Hybrid' S:HEV hybrid system, which will debut in the next-generation Forester in 2025, and a Crosstrek variant in Japan. The S:HEV system uses Toyota-derived series-parallel hybrid technology, featuring a 2.5-litre Boxer engine producing 116kW, paired with an 88kW electric motor and a 1kWh/260V battery — an upgrade from the 0.6kWh/188V setup in current Subaru hybrids. The system claims a 50% increase in range and a 20% improvement in fuel economy, aided by a larger 64L fuel tank. Compared to Subaru’s current hybrids, the S:HEV significantly enhances performance, with the electric motor far exceeding the 12kW and 66Nm output of the existing Forester Hybrid. Australian details are still to come, but our Crosstrek will likely gain the new tech in late 2025 or early 2026 with a midlife facelift.

News New Subaru Forester not here until 2025 Sixth-generation midsized SUV was expected this year, though return of turbo XT model is still looking good alongside already confirmed Toyota hybrid system 5 Mar 2024 Forester Following in the footsteps of the Impreza and Crosstrek, a thoroughly updated Forester was unveiled in early 2024. The new model is set to reach Australia sometime in 2025, although exact timing is still to be confirmed. The Forester is Subaru's best-selling model, but 2024 saw a dip in sales, falling to 13,445 from a year-end high of 16,381 in 2023. The next Forester likely has greater potential, benefitting from a new hybrid system co-developed with Toyota (detailed in the Crosstrek section above), while a turbo variant looks set to make a welcome return to the range.

9 Outback The most recent Outback launched in late 2022 with new turbo power, and comes in two trim grades: Outback AWD Sport XT and Outback AWD Touring XT. In XT form, the Outback is blessed with a 2.4-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine producing 183kW between 5200-6000rpm and 350Nm between 2000Nm-4800rpm. It already makes up half of all Outback sales, according to Subaru. News 2024 Subaru Outback Wilderness is 'definitely coming' to Aus A release date is yet to be named, but Subaru is bringing the Outback Wilderness trim to Australia 29 Aug 2023 A new Wilderness trim (above) was expected to reach Australia in 2024, but has now been delayed to sometime in 2025. The US-spec Outback Wilderness is lifted by 28mm thanks to different, taller springs and heavy-duty dampers. It also boasts an improved 20-degree approach angle and 241mm ground clearance, matte black body cladding and underbody protection.

The new model launched with a starting price of $31,490 before on-road costs, with pricing up across the board by between $4200 to $5200. Addressing the price increase, Subaru has described the entry-level Impreza 2.0L as "one of the highest specced entry models in the segment," with a significant increase in standard equipment – including a full suite of active safety tech for the first time. 9 WRX The new-generation Subaru WRX launched in May 2022 in Australia, with prices starting from $44,990 before on-road costs. Subaru offers the new WRX in both sedan and wagon bodies, with both versions available in three variants – a base model, an RS grade for the sedan and GT grade for the Sportswagon, and a flagship auto-only tS grade.

An update to the manual variants will provide them with Subaru’s EyeSight active safety suite, but no timeframe has been confirmed by Subaru Australia. Despite a handful of limited-run specials debuting overseas, there seems to be little appetite from the local arm to push the barrow out too far with the current WRX. We did, however, get a limited-run Club Spec in April 2024. In late 2023, Subaru revealed the Layback, debuting as an Outback-like jacked-up version of the WRX wagon (still known overseas as the Levorg). The Layback won't be coming to Australia, but its new-look face is likely a preview of a future update to the Impreza hatch and WRX wagon.