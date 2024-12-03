WhichCar
2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features

Subaru’s 2025 BRZ sports coupe arrives with enhanced standard equipment, upgraded tech, and unchanged pricing.

Mike Stevens
The 2025 Subaru BRZ is now on sale in Australia, introducing an updated equipment list while maintaining its pricing from the outgoing model year.

The changes centre on technology, with no changes to the BRZ's mechanical package.

On the outside, the only change is the addition of a 'shark fin' antenna and a rear spoiler as standard on both available variants.

Inside, a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is featured behind the steering wheel.

The infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improving smartphone connectivity.

The BRZ retains its 2.4-litre naturally aspirated flat-four engine, generating 170kW and 249Nm. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed auto, both driving the rear wheels.

As before, the BRZ is equipped with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist tech for automatic models. This suite includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, and lane departure warning.

Standard safety features across the line-up also include seven airbags, a reversing camera, and stability control systems.

Pricing and availability

The BRZ range continues with two variants: the standard BRZ and the higher-spec BRZ S. Pricing starts at $38,990 for the entry model and $43,990 for the BRZ S (both before on-road costs).

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Subaru has sold 832 units of the BRZ in Australia, year-to-date (to end of October, November figures due shortly), compared to 1399 for the same period in 2023.

Its Toyota-badged sibling sits at 506 sales year-to-date (to end of October), compared to 936 for the same period last year.

