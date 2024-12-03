2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features

The 2025 Subaru BRZ is now on sale in Australia, introducing an updated equipment list while maintaining its pricing from the outgoing model year.

The changes centre on technology, with no changes to the BRZ's mechanical package.

On the outside, the only change is the addition of a 'shark fin' antenna and a rear spoiler as standard on both available variants.

Inside, a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is featured behind the steering wheel.

The infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improving smartphone connectivity.