Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars since the early 2000s, and professionally since 2007 – after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. (The client is not always right!)

An early prototype of the ‘always online’ motoring journo, Stevo has had stints in the reporter, road tester, news editor and deputy editor seats.

In recent years, he has dusted off his designer jeans and moved into the publishing space. As Publishing Director of Digital, Mike oversees the production and publishing of content from across our stable of iconic titles – specifically for our readers here on WhichCar.