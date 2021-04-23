Mike Stevens

- News
Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au
WhichCar.com.au takes on a brand-new look, with a mix of evolutionary and revolutionary elements to bring you the best in automotive news and features.
- News
2021 Ford Ranger: 4x4 Heavy Duty upgraded, 4x2 Sport joins range
As we draw closer to the new-generation Ranger's debut, Ford has announced a number of enhancements for the outgoing model
- News
Mitsubishi Airtrek electric SUV previewed
Mitsubishi will launch a suspiciously familiar electric SUV soon, with a familiar name – but don’t expect to see it in Australia
- News
Video review: Ioniq 5 revealed, Hyundai's family EV in Australia from late 2021
If the impressive Kona Electric is too small and the bigger Ioniq Electric is too dull, Hyundai's got a sharp new deal for you
- News
Genesis reveals electric G80, Australian debut confirmed
Korean luxury brand Genesis has revealed an all-electric version of its G80 sedan at this week's Shanghai motor show
- News
Audi E-Tron concept teased – UPDATE: Leaked images have surfaced
A simple Audi sketch had hinted at an incoming sleek and sporty E-Tron concept, but now the cat is out of the bag
- News
Audi Q4 E-Tron electric SUV twins revealed
The latest addition to Audi's growing E-Tron EV family has been revealed
- News
2021 Toyota Camry pricing and specs
Facelifted Toyota Camry range features four hybrid variants and one petrol, available from April 2021
- News
Hyundai Staria detailed, Australian launch due this year
Hyundai offers a first look at its new-generation people mover, set to replace the iMax in Australia before the end of 2021
- News
Citroen C5 X revealed, Australian launch in discussion
Citroen appears unlikely to ever revive its long line of lovely large sedans, but this new wagon-like SUV could tempt fans
- News
UPDATE: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz ute teased in new video
Hyundai has offered the first proper look at its long-anticipated compact ute, due to launch in America soon. Australia, though? Maybe...
- News
UPDATE: Genesis wants to gauge interest in Genesis X concept with US$1000 deposit
Hyundai's premium arm Genesis has offered the clearest look yet at what we can expect from its upcoming luxury coupe