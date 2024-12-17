New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq

Skoda is about to enter one of its most aggressive years of product renewal ever, with no less than three all-new models landing in 2025 alongside a major update for one of its crowd favourites.
The brand is also entering its electrified era. The Enyaq (see below) only recently joined the Australian product portfolio, and there's more EV product coming down Skoda's pipe in 2025.
Want the full rundown on what's around the corner for Skoda? Read on.
Skoda Octavia
One of Skoda's most well-known models gets a mid-life nip/tuck, beginning with the new Select grade.
The Octavia Select (on sale now) takes the place of the Style variant, and spearheads the facelifted Octavia's rollout ahead of the arrival of the Sportline and RS in the first quarter of 2025.
The price of entry has been cinched down to $41,490 drive-away ($39,590 RRP) for the Octavia Select Liftback, and while engine output of the mainstay 1.4-litre turbo petrol remains at 110kW and 250Nm, the performance-oriented Octavia RS gets a 15kW power bump to 195kW/370Nm.
Otherwise, it's familiar facelift fare - reshaped bumpers and lights, with a bigger screen (13 inches, up from 10") on the inside.
Skoda Kodiaq SUV
Skoda’s petrol-powered seven-seater will return in its new, second-generation guise at the end of 2024.
In the next few years, the Skoda Kodiaq will be supplemented by a production version of the electric Vision 7 S model. The idea is to offer buyers the choice of a three-row model with conventional ICE options, or a full EV model – which will be the first three-row EV SUV offered by the VW Group in Australia.
For that reason, it is expected that Skoda Australia will bypass the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Kodiaq.
However, the Kodiaq family SUV will come with a 150kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine by default, and just like the current model, an RS version is expected to be offered for those thirsting for a little more performance.
It isn’t clear if Skoda Australia will persist with its AWD-only mentality for Kodiaq for the new-gen model, or offer a more affordable front-wheel drive take on the theme, as many other rivals do. What appears likely, however is a three-row config as standard for the Australian market - though that will be confirmed closer to the next-gen Kodiaq's market intro in March/April 2025
Skoda has confirmed some specifics on the dimensions of the new Kodiaq, including the length – 4758mm, which is 61mm more than the first-gen model – and the brand claims that third-row headroom is 15mm more accommodating, too. The design is more mature and broad-shouldered too, so expect this Kodiaq to compete against rivals like the Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Kluger, rather than two-row stalwarts like the Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester.
Skoda Superb sedan and wagon
These new-generation large family cars are designed to “fill the vacuum” left by the axed Passat from VW, with a sedan and wagon model to be offered.
The brand has had big success with highly-specified examples of the Superb in recent times, and so it is expected that the two body styles will be offered only with a single engine option, a 195kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, possibly with mild-hybrid technology, and a seven-speed automatic.
A preview drive we attended at the Munich motor show in 2023 was in such a model.
In terms of space and practicality, the new model is close to the last one, with ample second-row space, new infotainment technology in the form of a 12.9-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and Skoda’s new “Smart Dials” for fan/AC controls, and the brand has shifted to a column-mounted gear selector to free up space between the seats.
Back seat occupants will be treated to rear-seat climate control and ample storage, and as expected, there’s a big boot space in both the sedan and wagon models. An Australian launch for the all-new Superb is slated for July/August 2025.
Skoda Enyaq
The Enyaq electric SUV has been around for a while now in other markets, but Australia has received an updated version with a more powerful electric drivetrain than in other models sold to date.
That means an 82kWh battery (77kWh usable), and a rear-mounted electric motor producing 210kW and 545Nm for the Sportline, while the RS version enjoys 250kW and 545Nm from its dual-motor and all-wheel drive driveline.
Skoda claims the long-range Enyaq can recharge from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes on a 175kW DC fast charger, while it should take about 7.5 hours to get to 80 per cent using an 11kW AC wallbox. Maximum range for the Sportline is 561km, while the slightly hungrier RS returns a single-charge range of 530km.
Pricing kicks off at $69,990 for the Sport Line, with the Enyaq RS retailing for $83,990.
Skoda Elroq
Skoda is just getting started with EVs.
In July/August of 2025, the brand will wheel out its second all-electric model, the Elroq. Sized below the Enyaq, the Elroq is expected to supersede the midsized Karoq SUV and provide Skoda with a means to fend off the BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y, as well as provide some healthy competition to its corporate cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4.
With a launch slated for the latter half of the year, it's still too early to talk pricing or specification for the Elroq, but if the Enyaq provides any clue then we can expect the Elroq range to kick off somewhere in the $50-60K bracket, with higher-spec models potentially breaching the $60K barrier. Like the Enyaq, we may also see locally-delivered Elroqs land with the largest available battery (an 82kWh unit) rather than the smaller batteries that are available in Europe.
