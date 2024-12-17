New Skoda models coming: Kodiaq, Superb, Octavia, Enyaq and Elroq

Skoda is about to enter one of its most aggressive years of product renewal ever, with no less than three all-new models landing in 2025 alongside a major update for one of its crowd favourites. The brand is also entering its electrified era. The Enyaq (see below) only recently joined the Australian product portfolio, and there's more EV product coming down Skoda's pipe in 2025. Want the full rundown on what's around the corner for Skoda? Read on. JUMP AHEAD Skoda Octavia

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Superb

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Elroq Skoda Octavia 29 One of Skoda's most well-known models gets a mid-life nip/tuck, beginning with the new Select grade. The Octavia Select (on sale now) takes the place of the Style variant, and spearheads the facelifted Octavia's rollout ahead of the arrival of the Sportline and RS in the first quarter of 2025.

The price of entry has been cinched down to $41,490 drive-away ($39,590 RRP) for the Octavia Select Liftback, and while engine output of the mainstay 1.4-litre turbo petrol remains at 110kW and 250Nm, the performance-oriented Octavia RS gets a 15kW power bump to 195kW/370Nm. Otherwise, it's familiar facelift fare - reshaped bumpers and lights, with a bigger screen (13 inches, up from 10") on the inside. MORE All Skoda Octavia News & Reviews Skoda Kodiaq SUV 29 Skoda’s petrol-powered seven-seater will return in its new, second-generation guise at the end of 2024. In the next few years, the Skoda Kodiaq will be supplemented by a production version of the electric Vision 7 S model. The idea is to offer buyers the choice of a three-row model with conventional ICE options, or a full EV model – which will be the first three-row EV SUV offered by the VW Group in Australia.

For that reason, it is expected that Skoda Australia will bypass the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Kodiaq. However, the Kodiaq family SUV will come with a 150kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine by default, and just like the current model, an RS version is expected to be offered for those thirsting for a little more performance. It isn’t clear if Skoda Australia will persist with its AWD-only mentality for Kodiaq for the new-gen model, or offer a more affordable front-wheel drive take on the theme, as many other rivals do. What appears likely, however is a three-row config as standard for the Australian market - though that will be confirmed closer to the next-gen Kodiaq's market intro in March/April 2025 29 Skoda has confirmed some specifics on the dimensions of the new Kodiaq, including the length – 4758mm, which is 61mm more than the first-gen model – and the brand claims that third-row headroom is 15mm more accommodating, too. The design is more mature and broad-shouldered too, so expect this Kodiaq to compete against rivals like the Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Kluger, rather than two-row stalwarts like the Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Forester.

🔼 Back to top MORE All Skoda Superb News & Reviews MORE Sedan Buyers Guide MORE Wagon Reviews and Buyers Guide Skoda Enyaq 29 The Enyaq electric SUV has been around for a while now in other markets, but Australia has received an updated version with a more powerful electric drivetrain than in other models sold to date. That means an 82kWh battery (77kWh usable), and a rear-mounted electric motor producing 210kW and 545Nm for the Sportline, while the RS version enjoys 250kW and 545Nm from its dual-motor and all-wheel drive driveline. Skoda claims the long-range Enyaq can recharge from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes on a 175kW DC fast charger, while it should take about 7.5 hours to get to 80 per cent using an 11kW AC wallbox. Maximum range for the Sportline is 561km, while the slightly hungrier RS returns a single-charge range of 530km.