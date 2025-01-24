2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit

The bad news: Skoda's refreshed 2025 Octavia RS is more expensive than before, at $58,490 for the liftback and $59,990 for the wagon, before on-road costs.
The good news? It's packing a lot more, in more ways than one.
Snapshot
- More powerful 2.0-litre turbo engine now produces 195kW
- Dynamic Chassis Control, 13-inch infotainment, and previously optional Premium Pack now standard
- Priced from $58,490 (sedan) and $59,990 (wagon), before on-road costs
Due in Australia from March, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS facelift will deliver owners more power and more features – all of which comes together at a sharper price than had buyers optioned the Premium Pack on last year's model, let alone the rest of it.
In terms of power – the most important specification in an RS model – outputs for the very familiar 2.0-litre ‘EA888’ turbo-petrol have been bumped from 180kW to 195kW. Torque remains unchanged at 370Nm.
This isn't the first time that engine has been offered here with more wasps, of course, with a number of VW-badged specials getting the 195kW tune in years past. It likely also means we can expect the Mk8.5 Golf GTI to bring its Euro-market 195kW tune here when it arrives in the coming months.
As before, the only transmission on offer is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, again driving the front wheels.
You'll also find 19-inch alloy wheels at each corner.
The combination makes for a slightly swifter midsizer, with the sedan claiming a 6.4-second run to 100km/h and the wagon promising to do the same in 6.5 seconds – marking 0.3 and 0.2-second improvements, respectively.
In a first for the Octavia RS, all buyers get Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), thanks to the previously optional Premium Pack now being standard.
That means there's also heated front and rear outboard seats, a 12-speaker Canton audio system, and a head-up display.
Tri-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with massage and memory functions, and a passenger-side mirror with tilt-in-reverse and memory function are also part of this now standard package.
Add to that, metallic paint, a 13-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, 15-watt wireless charging with active ventilation, Intelligent Park Assist, an Area View camera, and a heated steering wheel.
In defence of the resulting increased price of entry, Skoda's local office says the $5400 Premium Pack was selected by 80% of buyers for the pre-facelift Octavia RS.
That particular buyer type, then, sees the sedan $1470 cheaper than before, and the wagon down by $1270.
The other 20% of buyers can just dig deeper or take a wander, we suppose.
|2025 Skoda Octavia RS price in Australia
|Octavia RS liftback sedan
|$58,490
|Octavia RS wagon
|$59,990
|Prices above exclude on-road costs
