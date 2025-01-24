2025 Skoda Octavia RS pricing: More power and more standard kit

The bad news: Skoda's refreshed 2025 Octavia RS is more expensive than before, at $58,490 for the liftback and $59,990 for the wagon, before on-road costs.

The good news? It's packing a lot more, in more ways than one.

Snapshot More powerful 2.0-litre turbo engine now produces 195kW

Dynamic Chassis Control, 13-inch infotainment, and previously optional Premium Pack now standard

Priced from $58,490 (sedan) and $59,990 (wagon), before on-road costs

Due in Australia from March, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS facelift will deliver owners more power and more features – all of which comes together at a sharper price than had buyers optioned the Premium Pack on last year's model, let alone the rest of it.

In terms of power – the most important specification in an RS model – outputs for the very familiar 2.0-litre ‘EA888’ turbo-petrol have been bumped from 180kW to 195kW. Torque remains unchanged at 370Nm.

This isn't the first time that engine has been offered here with more wasps, of course, with a number of VW-badged specials getting the 195kW tune in years past. It likely also means we can expect the Mk8.5 Golf GTI to bring its Euro-market 195kW tune here when it arrives in the coming months.

As before, the only transmission on offer is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, again driving the front wheels.

You'll also find 19-inch alloy wheels at each corner.