2025 Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 facelift revealed, Australian timing confirmed

UPDATE, January 2025: Golf 8.5 detailed for Australia The refreshed 'Mark 8.5' Volkswagen Golf, unveiled in January 2024, is due in Australian showrooms this April. News 2025 VW Golf '8.5' on sale in Australia from April Updated Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 details confirmed for Australia. And no, the Golf R wagon isn't returning. a day ago January 2024: Golf 8.5 revealed The 2025 Volkswagen Golf has debuted in Europe ahead of its Australian launch around 12 months from now. A mid-life facelift to the current Mk8 Golf launched in 2019, the latest ‘8.5’ model becomes the last combustion-engined Golf, with the Mk9 model due around 2028 to be all-electric, based on the Volkswagen Group’s new unified Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). Volkswagen Australia has confirmed the updated Golf hatch will enter production for our market in the fourth quarter of 2024 (October to December), with first arrivals likely at the start of 2025. 21 Exterior design changes include a revised front end with sharper LED headlights, a new “high-performance” main beam for flagship versions fitted with matrix technology, new bumpers, a full-width light bar, and an illuminated Volkswagen badge.

There are also new alloy wheel designs and an updated internal signature for the 3D-effect LED tail-lights. Inside, the Golf 8.5 receives an available 12.9-inch floating-look touchscreen – up from 10.0-inch in current models – running the brand’s latest infotainment system, which adds ChatGPT artificial intelligence within its built-in ‘IDA’ voice assistant. MORE ChatGPT coming to VW cars for "enriching conversations" 21 As with the latest Tiguan midsize SUV and ID.4 electric car, the larger screen has a revised menu structure and a permanent shortcut bar to access the climate controls.

The capacitive steering wheel found on Golf GTI and Golf R models has been replaced with the same version fitted to standard Golf variants, which sees a return to physical controls – in line with a shift away from touch-sensitive buttons across the Volkswagen line-up to address customer 'frustration'. While the touch-sensitive slider controls for volume and temperature adjustment remain below the infotainment system, it is now illuminated for easier use in dark environments. 21 The Golf’s automatic parking system has been updated to also control acceleration and braking, while owners can “guide the vehicle in and out of parking spaces with their smartphone” in some markets. A 360-degree camera view is also now available.