Ineos Automotive Australia has launched an extraordinary new refund program for buyers of its new Quartermaster ute, dubbed ‘Love It or Leave It’. Designed to get Aussie 4×4 enthusiasts behind the wheel, the brand will repurchase the vehicle from buyers if it fails to meet their expectations within a six-month/15,000km period.

Justin Hocevar, Head of Region at Ineos Automotive Asia Pacific, remarked: “As a scale-up brand we recognise that we’re combatting brand awareness and trust, to an almost David versus Goliath extent with engrained industry giants who have become a default choice, particularly in regional Australia.

“Our ‘Love It or Leave It’ offer embodies not only our unwavering confidence in Quartermaster and the Grenadier vision, but it also demonstrates our steadfast commitment to building trust in our customers.

“We’re daring Aussies to do their research and put the Quartermaster to the test – trust us by buying it, taking it, off-road adventuring with it, and loving it… and if they don’t, leave it,” he said.

Developed alongside the Grenadier wagon, the Quartermaster is a dual cab ute with the same choice of BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged 210kW/450Nm petrol or 183kW/550Nm diesel engines and a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ineos is keen to show off the Quartermaster’s off-road credentials: its 264mm ground clearance and 800mm wading depth are key examples, while the brand says that its approach, breakover and departure angles are unrivalled by any other series production pick-up. It also features a centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case, while front and rear diff locks are optional.

The Quartermaster also offers a 3,500kg towing capacity and 907kg (petrol) or 832kg (diesel) payloads, as well as a wide range of accessories.

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is priced from $102,000 plus on-road costs in cab chassis form and is available from Ineos dealerships.