2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon

Škoda has unveiled the updated Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, introducing its Modern Solid design language that debuted last year with the small Elroq. Overseas, the refreshed line-up again offers two battery sizes and three powertrain configurations, delivering outputs between 150kW and 210kW, with all-wheel drive available on higher variants. As before, the Australian range will likely continue to focus on the Coupe, with that higher-output option and rear-wheel drive – along with whatever changes are made to the RS model that currently boasts 250kW and all-wheel drive. The Enyaq Coupe debuted in early 2022, but its Australian launch was delayed until late 2024. This updated model is expected to reach Australia later this year. 8 Battery, charging and driving range Europe's updated Enyaq range includes the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq 60 and 85, and the all-wheel-drive Enyaq 85x. The Enyaq 60 features a 63kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery and a 150kW/310Nm electric motor.

The larger 82kWh (gross) battery in the Enyaq 85 and 85x powers a 210kW motor with 545Nm. The dual-motor Enyaq 85x offers all-wheel drive, but maintains the same output and torque as the 85. 8 Škoda claims a maximum WLTP driving range of up to 596km for the Enyaq Coupe 85, with the 85x rated at 558km. Both numbers are improved over the outgoing model, listed at 576km and 548km respectively. DC fast charging supports up to 165kW for the Enyaq 60 and 175kW for the 85 and 85x, enabling a 10–80% charge in 24–28 minutes.

Acceleration from 0–100km/h is claimed at 8.1 seconds in the Enyaq 60, while the 85 and 85x list a 6.7-second run – the 85x's AWD advantage seemingly undone by the weight it adds. 8 Styling The 2025 Enyaq adopts Škoda’s new Modern Solid design themes, with the most obvious change being at the front end, showcasing what the company calls its 'Tech-Deck Face'. Dark chrome replaces traditional badging, and a new Olive Green metallic paint joins the colour palette. Alloy wheels range from 19 to 21 inches, with redesigned aerodynamic profiles contributing to a drag coefficient as low as 0.245 for the SUV and 0.229 for the Coupé.

Škoda's traditional winged arrow logo has also been replaced all over with a simple 'ŠKODA' badge. 8 Interior and equipment Standard features for the Enyaq include heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry with walk-away locking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, wireless charging with active cooling, rear USB ports, and a power tailgate with Virtual Pedal activation. Six interior design options are available, including the new Lodge Design Selection, which incorporates sustainable materials like Econyl recycled yarn.