2025 Skoda Enyaq facelift revealed, Australian launch coming soon

Škoda has unveiled the updated Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, introducing its Modern Solid design language that debuted last year with the small Elroq.
Overseas, the refreshed line-up again offers two battery sizes and three powertrain configurations, delivering outputs between 150kW and 210kW, with all-wheel drive available on higher variants.
As before, the Australian range will likely continue to focus on the Coupe, with that higher-output option and rear-wheel drive – along with whatever changes are made to the RS model that currently boasts 250kW and all-wheel drive.
The Enyaq Coupe debuted in early 2022, but its Australian launch was delayed until late 2024. This updated model is expected to reach Australia later this year.
Battery, charging and driving range
Europe's updated Enyaq range includes the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq 60 and 85, and the all-wheel-drive Enyaq 85x.
The Enyaq 60 features a 63kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery and a 150kW/310Nm electric motor.
The larger 82kWh (gross) battery in the Enyaq 85 and 85x powers a 210kW motor with 545Nm. The dual-motor Enyaq 85x offers all-wheel drive, but maintains the same output and torque as the 85.
Škoda claims a maximum WLTP driving range of up to 596km for the Enyaq Coupe 85, with the 85x rated at 558km.
Both numbers are improved over the outgoing model, listed at 576km and 548km respectively.
DC fast charging supports up to 165kW for the Enyaq 60 and 175kW for the 85 and 85x, enabling a 10–80% charge in 24–28 minutes.
Acceleration from 0–100km/h is claimed at 8.1 seconds in the Enyaq 60, while the 85 and 85x list a 6.7-second run – the 85x's AWD advantage seemingly undone by the weight it adds.
Styling
The 2025 Enyaq adopts Škoda’s new Modern Solid design themes, with the most obvious change being at the front end, showcasing what the company calls its 'Tech-Deck Face'.
Dark chrome replaces traditional badging, and a new Olive Green metallic paint joins the colour palette.
Alloy wheels range from 19 to 21 inches, with redesigned aerodynamic profiles contributing to a drag coefficient as low as 0.245 for the SUV and 0.229 for the Coupé.
Škoda's traditional winged arrow logo has also been replaced all over with a simple 'ŠKODA' badge.
Interior and equipment
Standard features for the Enyaq include heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry with walk-away locking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, wireless charging with active cooling, rear USB ports, and a power tailgate with Virtual Pedal activation.
Six interior design options are available, including the new Lodge Design Selection, which incorporates sustainable materials like Econyl recycled yarn.
A 13-inch central infotainment screen and 5-inch digital cockpit are standard, with an optional augmented reality head-up display.
Skoda Enyaq boot space
Interior space remains generous, with boot capacities of 585L–1710L in the SUV, shrinking only slightly to 570L–1610L in the Australia-bound Coupe.
Safety and driver assistance
Standard safety features include Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Traffic Alert, and Crew Protect Assist.
The updated Travel Assist now leverages swarm data from other Volkswagen Group vehicles for more accurate driver assistance. Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Assist Plus, and Collision Avoidance Assist are also standard.
Optional Remote Park Assist allows the Enyaq to park autonomously while being controlled via the MyŠkoda smartphone app. Trained Parking enables the vehicle to memorise and autonomously repeat specific parking manoeuvres up to 50 metres long.
When will the 2025 Skoda Enyaq come to Australia?
The updated Enyaq is expected to reach Australia sometime in the middle of 2025.
In its current form, the Enyaq is priced from $69,990 plus on-road costs.
COMMENTS