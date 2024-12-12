New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

Two variants are confirmed: a 112kW base model and a 177kW Veloce, both powered by a 54kWh battery with up to 410km range. Charging to 80% on a 100kW charger takes under 30 minutes, with urban driving potentially extending the range to 590km. Australian pricing and full specifications will be announced closer to launch, with estimates starting around $60,000. Availability of the petrol-powered hybrid model remains uncertain, as Alfa Romeo plans to go fully electric by 2027. MORE Everything Alfa Romeo News Pricing: 2024 BMW iX1, iX3 & i4 EVs add sub-LCT models BMW's electric iX1, iX3 and i4 will shortly gain variants priced under the LCT threshold. 5 Sep 2023 BMW iX1 eDrive20 The iX1 eDrive20 arrived in August as BMW’s most affordable EV, starting at $78,900 before on-road costs. The front-wheel-drive eDrive20 features a single motor producing 150kW and 247Nm, matched to a 64.7kWh battery. The iX1 eDrive20 claims a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 430km, making it a practical choice for urban and suburban use. Charging options include AC charging at up to 11kW, taking approximately 6.5 hours for a full charge, and DC fast charging at up to 130kW, achieving 10-80% in around 29 minutes. These options cater well to various charging scenarios, from home setups to public fast chargers.

Powertrain options include 70kW or 130kW motors, with acceleration times ranging from 12.9 to 7.9 seconds. Charging supports up to 65kW for faster recharging.

Review 2024 Chery Omoda E5 review: First Australian review Chinese car maker adds its first electric vehicle to Australia. Is it worth the wait? Chery Omoda 5 EV The all-electric Omoda E5 SUV arrived in September, with the entry-level BX variant starting at $42,990 and the top-spec EX at $45,990. The BX comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a full-size spare wheel. For an additional $3000, the EX variant enhances the offering by adding two extra speakers, synthetic leather seats with heating, a powered sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. Both models are powered by a front-wheel-drive single electric motor producing 150kW and 340Nm, offering a range of up to 430km. Charging from 30% to 80% can be achieved in less than 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Production begins in 2025, with plans to expand Magma models across the Genesis range, including potential availability in Australia.

Honda HR-V, ZR-V & CR-V: More affordable hybrid variants due in Australia soon The Honda HR-V may soon have a new hybrid variant in Australia, with more affordable hybrid versions of the ZR-V and CR-V also set to follow 6 May 2024 Honda HR-V facelift Honda Australia launch the updated HR-V in October, starting from $34,900 drive-away. The range includes three variants: Vi X petrol, e:HEV X hybrid, and e:HEV L hybrid, with the hybrids priced at $39,900 and $42,900 respectively. Two new exterior colours, Slate Grey and Botanical Green, are exclusive to hybrid models. The e:HEV hybrids feature refined powertrain software for smoother transitions between EV and hybrid modes, with enhanced ride control and cabin soundproofing for improved refinement. Standard across all grades are advanced safety technologies like Honda SENSING, which now includes Traffic Jam Assist and Adaptive Driving Beam for hybrid variants.

Interior updates include a redesigned centre console for better accessibility and dual USB ports. The HR-V balances efficiency with practicality, offering a hybrid system in the e:HEV variants and a 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Vi X, ensuring versatile performance for urban and highway driving.

News CHALLENGER, READY: 2025 Hyundai Inster is set to give cheap Chinese EVs some competition The Hyundai Inster might just be South Korea's antidote to Chinese dominance of the affordable EV segment, and the numbers back that up. 5 Oct 2024 Hyundai Casper Inster EV This baby Hyundai already existed as a three-cylinder petrol city car known as Casper, but this year brought the debut of an electric companion: the Inster. Hyundai's smallest and most affordable new EV will reach Australia in early 2025, and while pricing is still to be confirmed, leaked details suggest a drive-away price in the low $40K range. The Inster will be available in two configurations, with a driving range beyond 300km in base form and over 355km in top-spec form. It's a properly little thing, too. The Inster measures 3825mm in length, 1610mm in width, and 1575mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2580mm. This positions it as a compact SUV, smaller than the already small Hyundai Venue, yet offering a longer wheelbase.

In the UK, the EV3 is offered in three trim levels with two battery options. Pricing starts at £32,995 ($65K) for the base model and reaches £42,835 ($85K) for the top-spec GT-Line S with Heat Pump. While direct currency conversions suggest higher prices, the EV3's positioning relative to other models indicates a potential starting price around $50,000 in Australia. This would place it competitively against models like the BYD Atto 3 and MG 4.

Leapmotor B10 News Leapmotor B10 revealed, could be Australia's cheapest electric SUV Chinese brand Leapmotor will soon launch its second new EV in Australia, the B10 – and it could be a bargain buy 17 Oct 2024 Leapmotor unveiled the B10 at the Paris motor show in October, debuting as a compact electric SUV that will follow the larger C10 to Australia next year. The B10 features a design and technology similar to the C10 but in a smaller form factor. This positions it to compete with models like the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona EV.

Built on the same rear-wheel-drive architecture as the MG4, the ES5 is expected to offer improved driving dynamics and efficiency. While specific powertrain details are yet to be disclosed, the platform suggests potential for various battery and motor configurations. The ES5 is set to launch in Australia within the next six months, with pricing and detailed specifications to be announced closer to its release. MG ZS Review New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling MG's introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain. 22 Nov 2024 The 2025 MG ZS is on sale now in Hybrid+ form, combining a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a 100kW/250Nm electric motor for a total output of 158kW. This setup delivers a combined fuel consumption of 4.7L/100km. The ZS Hybrid+ is available in two trims: the Excite, starting at $33,990, and the Essence, priced at $36,990. Standard features include keyless entry, LED lighting, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument display.

Pricing starts at $28,890 for the base ST model, with the N-Sport variant priced at $38,390. Optional extras include a two-tone roof for $500 and premium paint for $750.

News 2024 Nissan Qashqai E-Power hybrid pricing and features Another hybrid joins the Nissan range under the Qashqai small SUV's bonnet 19 Oct 2023 Nissan Qashqai E-Power – On sale now Nissan added the Qashqai e-Power Ti hybrid to its Australian line-up in March, priced from $51,590. The Qashqai E-Power features a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating electricity for a 140kW/330Nm electric motor, with fuel use listed at 5.2L/100km. Key features include 19-inch wheels, quilted leather, a panoramic roof, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and Nissan's ProPilot safety suite. A Bose sound system and head-up display are also included. The E-Power hybrid system in the Qashqai uses only its 140kW/330Nm electric motor to power its wheels.

In the UK, the Captur is offered with a new hybrid powertrain option. However, Renault Australia has yet to confirm whether this hybrid variant will be available locally. The updated Captur is expected to arrive in Australia in early 2025. Pricing and specifications for the Australian market will be announced closer to its launch.

Skoda Kamiq The 2025 Skoda Kamiq reached Australia in August with two variants: the entry-level Select, priced from $33,990, and the sportier Monte Carlo from $44,990. The Select model comes equipped with features such as an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, and wireless smartphone mirroring. The Monte Carlo variant adds enhancements like a 9.2-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, heated sport front seats, and advanced Matrix LED headlights.

Both models retain their existing powertrains: the Select utilizes an 85kW/200Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Monte Carlo is powered by a 110kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, both paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Karoq Skoda launched the updated the 2025 Karoq in August with two variants: the base Style from $42,990 and the Sportline from $49,990. Both models are powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 110kW and 250Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

Standard features across the range include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety systems like autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist. The Sportline variant adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, sportier exterior styling, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The 2025 Karoq is available now, with Skoda Australia offering a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty for vehicles purchased before December 31, 2024.

Skoda Elroq In October, Skoda unveiled the Elroq, an all-electric SUV set to replace the petrol-powered Karoq – hence, the similar naming. Scheduled for an Australian release in July 2025, the Elroq will be Skoda's second electric vehicle in the local market, following the Enyaq's arrival in December.

The Elroq introduces Skoda's 'Modern Solid' design language, featuring a slimmer grille adorned with S-K-O-D-A lettering and connected LED headlights. Built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will be available in multiple drivetrain configurations. The base model, Elroq 50, features a 125kW rear-wheel-drive setup, while the Elroq 85x offers a 210kW all-wheel-drive system. Boot capacity stands at 470 litres with the rear seats up and expands to 1580 litres when folded.

Smart #1 and #3 News Smart brand officially returns to Australia; cars to arrive from September It's now official: the Smart brand is returning to Australia with a two-model line-up. 27 May 2024 Smart returned to Australia in September, debuting with the new #1 and #3 electric SUVs. Both models are available in three variants: Pro+, Premium, and Brabus. The #1 Pro+ is priced at $54,900 before on-road costs, the Premium at $58,900, and the Brabus at $67,900. The #3 Pro+ starts at $57,900, the Premium at $61,900, and the Brabus at $70,900. Despite the #3 being slightly larger than the #1—measuring 4.4 metres in length compared to the #1's 4.27 metres—both models share electric drivetrains and platforms with the Volvo EX30.

The Pro+ and Premium variants feature a single electric motor producing 200kW and 343Nm, with rear-wheel drive. The Brabus variants add a second motor for all-wheel drive, increasing output to 315kW and 543Nm. Battery capacity across all variants is 66kWh, with driving ranges varying between 400km and 455km on the WLTP cycle, depending on the model and variant. Standard features on the Pro+ variants include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic roof, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, and Smart Pilot Assist. The Premium variants add matrix LED headlights, leather upholstery, a Beats 640W sound system, a heat pump, automatic parking assist, a 10-inch head-up display, 22kW AC charging, and 150kW DC charging. The Brabus variants gain unique exterior design elements, sports seats with microfibre suede upholstery, and a Brabus drive mode.

News 2023 Suzuki Fronx small SUV confirmed for Australia Baby SUV set to debut Suzuki's mild-hybrid technology in Australia 14 Jan 2023 Suzuki Fronx – Timing to be confirmed The sub-4.0-metre Suzuki Fronx ('Frontier Next') will enter the light SUV segment in 2024 and debut the Japanese car maker's mild-hybrid technology. While Australian specs are yet to be confirmed for what is effectively a Baleno replacement, two drivetrains have been announced for the Indian market, where the Fronx is built.