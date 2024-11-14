If you’re looking forward to the new generation MG ZS EV, then you’ll have to get used to a new name: MG ES5. The 2025 MG ES5 is the indirect replacement for the brand’s all-electric small SUV and heralds a raft of changes compared to what’s come before it. Whereas the current MG ZS EV essentially just replaces the regular model’s petrol engine with a battery pack, the ES5 is based on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that underpins the MG4 hatch. 2025 MG ES5 specifications: The basics Platform Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) Powertrain Rear-wheel drive, 125kW/250Nm motor Battery Options 49.1kWh (LFP) / 62.2kWh (LFP) Range (CLTC) 425km (49.1kWh) / 515-525km (62.2kWh, depending on wheels) Estimated Range (WLTP) Approximately 20% lower than CLTC figures Expected Australian Launch Early 2025 28 Power and Range While the MG ES5 borrows its 125kW/250Nm rear motor (making it rear-wheel drive rather than front-drive like the ZS EV) and lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry from its cheaper MG4 sibling, the battery sizes differ. Whereas the MG4 is offered with a 51kWh or 64kWh battery pack, ES5 buyers can choose between 49.1kWh or 62.2kWh options.

Measuring just 110mm in height, the batteries, developed by MG’s parent company SAIC in conjunction with CATL, are some of the thinnest in the industry. MINI match-up MG ES5 Hyundai Kona EV MG4 Kia EV3 BYD Atto 3 Chery Omoda E5 Length (mm) 4476 4350 4287 4310 4455 4424 Width (mm) 1849 1825 1836 1850 1875 1830 Height (mm) 1621 1585 1504 1570 1615 1588 Wheelbase (mm) 2730 2660 2705 2700 2720 2610 28 Using China’s very generous CLTC testing standard, the smaller battery offers 425km of range, while the larger pack increases this to 515-525km depending on whether the vehicle is fitted with 17- or 18-inch wheels. Expect the more stringent WLTP figures to be around 20 per cent lower than this.

It’s unclear whether the ES5 will be offered with more powerful motors like the MG4, which can be had with 150kW/250Nm or 180kW/350Nm, but even the standard car can hit 100km/h in 8.0sec and cruise to a 170km/h top speed. 28 Dimensions The MG ES5 is a decidedly larger car than the ZS EV, almost straddling the small and medium SUV segments. At 4476mm long, 1849mm wide and 1621mm tall with a 2730mm wheelbase, the ES5 is 153mm longer, 40mm wider and 4mm lower than the ZS, with an extra 145mm of wheelbase. By way of comparison, the current ZS’s closest competitor in the small SUV class, the Hyundai Kona, measures 4350mm long, 1825mm wide, and 1585mm tall with a 2660mm wheelbase. This will make the ES5 one of the largest vehicles in its class. 28 Safety and Assistance Exact specifications for the MG ES5 have not yet been announced, but with the company targeting a five-star Euro NCAP score we’d expected the MG Pilot active safety system to be included in its entirety. This features adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning and traffic jam assist.