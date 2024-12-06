Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed

December: ANCAP 5-star safety rating confirmed
The Zeekr X has landed in Australia with a bang, of the appropriate sort: a newly awarded five-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).
Announced today, the Zeekr X achieved the following scores in its crash test session.
- 91% Adult occupant protection
- 87% Child occupant protection
- 84% Vulnerable Road user protection
- 84% safety assist
November: New Zeekr X photos
The Zeekr X made its public debut at the SXSW Sydney tech and media show, and we now have photos from that event.
Hit the image below to see those new shots.
September: Zeekr X Australian pricing
The first Australia-bound model from Geely's Zeekr brand, the Zeekr X electric SUV, is now available for pre-order.
Snapshot
- Available in RWD and AWD, starting from $57K; deliveries expected early next year
- 66kWh battery, up to 540km (RWD) and 470km (AWD) based on NEDC protocol
- 5-year warranty, support for over-the-air updates and V2L capability
The Chinese-built battery electric vehicle (BEV) starts at $56,900 before on-road costs (ORC), and early buyers will also get an additional pre-launch package included – detailed further below.
The Zeekr X shares its platform with the related Volvo EX30, but boasts a longer wheelbase and an overall greater length, which could make the X more compelling for those requiring more space in the second row.
|MINI match-up
|Zeekr X
|Volvo EX30
|BYD Atto 3
|Length
|4450mm
|4233mm
|4455mm
|Wheelbase
|2750mm
|2650mm
|2720mm
|Width
|1836mm
|1836mm
|1875mm
|Height
|1572mm
|1550mm
|1615mm
|Boot space
|362/1182L
|318/904L
|440/1340L
|Starting price
|$56,990
|$59,990
|$44,499
Two-model range for Australia
The Zeekr X is offered in two variants locally, built around rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. Both models are five-seaters.
The 2025 Zeekr X RWD is priced from $56,900 + ORC, while the AWD model starts at $64,900 + ORC. Both share the same 66kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery pack, but differ in power outputs and range.
The RWD version offers 200kW of power and 343Nm of torque from its single rear-mounted electric motor, claiming a 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds. The AWD model, with its dual-motor setup, increases outputs to 315kW and 543Nm, boasting a 0-100km/h sprint of just 3.8 seconds.
Driving range and charging capabilities
Zeekr claims a driving range of 540km for the RWD model and 470km for the AWD, based on Australian NEDC testing standards.
European WLTP figures, not officially offered here by Zeekr, list the RWD model at 446km and the AWD at 425km.
Note: The WLTP formula, designed to be more realistic than NEDC/ADR, usually results in less flattering numbers (and isn't officially supported in Australia), although more and more brands are choosing to promote these figures over the ADR formula.
Both variants use a 400V electrical system and support DC fast charging, achieving a 10-80% charge in around 30 minutes with 150kW DC power.
Home charging takes longer, with the RWD needing up to 11.5 hours on a 7kW home charger, while the AWD can recharge fully in 7.5 hours using a three-phase 11kW setup.
Interior and cargo space
The Zeekr X is offered in a five-seat configuration in Australia, despite a more lifestyle-oriented four-seat option available in other markets.
Cargo capacity is listed at 362 litres with the rear seats up, expanding to 1182 litres when folded.
|MINI match-up
|Boot Space (Seats Up)
|Boot Space (Seats Folded)
|Zeekr X
|362 litres
|1182 litres
|Volvo EX30
|318 litres
|904 litres
|Tesla Model Y
|854 litres
|2158 litres
|BYD Atto 3
|440 litres
|1340 litres
Equipment highlights
Zeekr X RWD
Standard features for the Zeekr X RWD include a panoramic glass roof, a six-way powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents in the B pillars, rain-sensing wipers, and a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
Heated, power-folding exterior mirrors with reverse tilt are also included.
Infotainment is through a 14.6-inch central touchscreen and an 8.8-inch driver display. For those who prefer to BYO infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with over-the-air updates through 5G and WiFi hotspot connectivity.
Zeekr X AWD
Stepping up to the AWD variant adds a 24.3-inch augmented reality (AR) head-up display, a Yamaha 13-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an ‘Intelligent B Pillar Display’ that enables entry via facial recognition or a PIN code.
Safety
Safety in the Zeekr X includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.
A seven-airbag system is also featured, including a front centre airbag, plus ISOFIX anchors and top tether points for child seats.
Other safety features include traffic sign recognition, tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree visual park assist, low-speed pedestrian warning sound, and rear collision warning.
Warranty
The vehicle comes with a five-year and unlimited-kilometre warranty, with a reduced three-year / 120,000km warranty for commercial users.
The battery pack is covered for eight years / 160,000km, whichever comes first. Zeekr includes five years of roadside assistance and connected services.
Options
The RWD model offers an optional $4000 Convenience Pack, adding many of the AWD’s features except for the AR head-up display and Intelligent B Pillar Display.
Both models come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, providing power outlets for external devices inside and outside the vehicle.
Wheel options include 19-inch alloys with 235/50 R19 tyres for the RWD, and 20-inch alloys with 245/45 R20 tyres for the AWD.
Colour choices
Exterior paint options include a standard Crystal White finish, with no-cost options like Palace Beige, Mist Grey, Grid Grey, and Pine Green.
Interior trims start with a Charcoal Black & Stone Grey theme, while Midnight Blue & Polar White or Mulberry & Rose are available for an extra $500.
2025 Zeekr X pricing for Australia
- Zeekr X RWD – $56,900
- Zeekr X AWD – $64,900
- NOTE: Pricing excludes on-road costs
|2025 Zeekr X specs
|Variants
|RWD, AWD
|Battery capacity
|66kWh lithium-ion (NCM)
|Power (RWD/AWD)
|200kW / 315kW
|Torque (RWD/AWD)
|343Nm / 543Nm
|0-100 km/h time (RWD/AWD)
|5.6s / 3.8s
|Driving range (RWD/AWD, NEDC)
|540km / 470km
|Driving range (RWD/AWD, WLTP)
|446km / 425km
|Charging time (10-80% on DC fast charging)
|30 minutes with 150kW DC fast charger
|Home charging time (RWD/AWD)
|11.5h (RWD on 7kW), 7.5h (AWD on 11kW three-phase)
|Vehicle-to-load (V2L)
|Interior and exterior outlets
|Wheel size (RWD/AWD)
|19-inch (RWD), 20-inch (AWD)
|Seating configuration
|Five seats
|Cargo capacity
|362L (seats up), 1182L (seats folded)
|Safety features
|Seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation
|Warranty
|Five years (unlimited km), battery: eight years or 160,000km
|Price (before on-road costs)
|RWD: $56,900, AWD: $64,900
Future plans and dealership rollout
Zeekr aims to establish nine franchised dealerships across Australia by the end of 2024, with locations yet to be confirmed.
Following the Zeekr X, the brand plans to launch the larger Zeekr 009 electric people mover before the year’s end, followed by the medium-sized Zeekr 7X SUV in 2025.
