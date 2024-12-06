Zeekr X electric SUV: Australian pricing + ANCAP 5-star rating confirmed

The Chinese-built battery electric vehicle (BEV) starts at $56,900 before on-road costs (ORC), and early buyers will also get an additional pre-launch package included – detailed further below.

Hit the image below to see those new shots.

A seven-airbag system is also featured, including a front centre airbag, plus ISOFIX anchors and top tether points for child seats.

Announced today, the Zeekr X achieved the following scores in its crash test session.

The Zeekr X shares its platform with the related Volvo EX30, but boasts a longer wheelbase and an overall greater length, which could make the X more compelling for those requiring more space in the second row.

MINI match-up Zeekr X Volvo EX30 BYD Atto 3 Length 4450mm 4233mm 4455mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2650mm 2720mm Width 1836mm 1836mm 1875mm Height 1572mm 1550mm 1615mm Boot space 362/1182L 318/904L 440/1340L Starting price $56,990 $59,990 $44,499

21

Two-model range for Australia

The Zeekr X is offered in two variants locally, built around rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. Both models are five-seaters.

The 2025 Zeekr X RWD is priced from $56,900 + ORC, while the AWD model starts at $64,900 + ORC. Both share the same 66kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery pack, but differ in power outputs and range.

The RWD version offers 200kW of power and 343Nm of torque from its single rear-mounted electric motor, claiming a 0-100km/h time of 5.6 seconds. The AWD model, with its dual-motor setup, increases outputs to 315kW and 543Nm, boasting a 0-100km/h sprint of just 3.8 seconds.

21

Driving range and charging capabilities

Zeekr claims a driving range of 540km for the RWD model and 470km for the AWD, based on Australian NEDC testing standards.

European WLTP figures, not officially offered here by Zeekr, list the RWD model at 446km and the AWD at 425km.

Note: The WLTP formula, designed to be more realistic than NEDC/ADR, usually results in less flattering numbers (and isn't officially supported in Australia), although more and more brands are choosing to promote these figures over the ADR formula.

21

21

Both variants use a 400V electrical system and support DC fast charging, achieving a 10-80% charge in around 30 minutes with 150kW DC power.

Home charging takes longer, with the RWD needing up to 11.5 hours on a 7kW home charger, while the AWD can recharge fully in 7.5 hours using a three-phase 11kW setup.

21

Interior and cargo space

The Zeekr X is offered in a five-seat configuration in Australia, despite a more lifestyle-oriented four-seat option available in other markets.

Cargo capacity is listed at 362 litres with the rear seats up, expanding to 1182 litres when folded.

MINI match-up Boot Space (Seats Up) Boot Space (Seats Folded) Zeekr X 362 litres 1182 litres Volvo EX30 318 litres 904 litres Tesla Model Y 854 litres 2158 litres BYD Atto 3 440 litres 1340 litres

MORE Electric Car Buyers Guide

21

Equipment highlights

Zeekr X RWD

Standard features for the Zeekr X RWD include a panoramic glass roof, a six-way powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents in the B pillars, rain-sensing wipers, and a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror.