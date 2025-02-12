New-look Renault Captur in Australia from second-half 2025

February 2025: Captur returning to Oz this year Mike Stevens Renault has confirmed the facelifted Captur will enter Australian showrooms in the second half of 2025. An engineering validation vehicle has already completed over 11,000km of local testing to calibrate the model’s upgraded safety and driver assistance systems, with required on-road testing across New South Wales and the ACT. The MY25 Captur will also introduce Renault’s new ‘connected car’ platform to the Australian market for the first time, integrating Google built-in services including Maps, Assistant, and over-the-air updates. Further details on local specs and pricing will come closer to launch. 7 April 2024: New-look Captur revealed Damion Smy The updated 2025 Renault Captur has been revealed in the UK showing off new front-end styling, updated tech and new hybrid powertrain ahead of its expected Australian arrival in early 2025. While Australian pricing, specifications and exact timing is yet to be confirmed, the new Captur has been unveiled in the UK with a three-tier model line-up offering two powertrains.

Like the Clio hatchback it shares its CMF-B platform with, the older Renault corporate front-end look has been ditched for the first major restyle of the second-gen Captur since 2021. 7 The major changes bring a sharper nose including new full LED headlights – standard on all UK models – as well as a new bonnet, grille and lower front bumper. The doors and roofline are unchanged – carrying over details including the front mudguard grille – with minor tail-light revisions in a barely changed rear end. New colours and wheel patterns will further distinguish the 2025 Captur from its predecessor, led by the new Ceramic Grey and continuing to offer Diamond Black roof colour options.

In Australia, the current Captur is offered in three trim levels, starting with the Life, Zen and flagship Intens versions. 7 7 Entry-level versions in the UK use 17-inch alloys with 18-inch wheels on higher-spec models, and 19-inch Michelin-shod versions on the flagship – called ‘Alpine’ in the UK.

Cabin changes include a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and larger 10.4-inch infotainment screen – the largest screen in the current Captur being 9.3-inches – bringing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as USB-C ports for faster charging. The inclusion of Android 12 software is a world-first for a B-segment vehicle, according to Renault, with Captur’s RLink system also offering Google services. 7 There are also new cabin materials designed to offer a more premium feel, but a concerted effort by Renault to offer no leather or chrome as part of the car maker’s push towards greater sustainability. Instead, there’s grey fabric in low-spec Captur evolving to add yellow stitching and a diamond-pattern trim in the mid-spec, while the top level Captur – called ‘Alpine’ in Europe – presents a blue and grey cabin treatment extending to a dash covering.