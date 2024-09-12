2025 Kia EV3: Small electric SUV locked in for early 2025 Australian launch

The brand was unable to confirm where Australian-market versions will be manufactured. It could follow the EV5 in being sourced from China, allowing for better price parity with its Chinese rivals. 57 The EV3 will be available in standard or extended-range variants at launch, with the latter offering a WLTP-rated 600-kilometre driving range. Standard range versions have a 58.3kWh battery pack, while the extended range steps up to an 81.4kWh unit with a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge time in around 31 minutes. All versions have a 150kW/283Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, allowing for a best 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds and a 170km/h top speed.

According to Kia, the EV3 has a low drag coefficient of 0.263 Cd – compared to 0.27 for a Kona Electric, 0.28 Cd for an EX30 or 0.33 for a Seltos – with a full three-dimensional undercover. That aerodynamic slipperiness is one factor that helps endow the EV3 with its long legs, but Kia has also equipped it with some other tech tricks to help squeeze out more range. Features like its smart regenerative braking system, which reads the shape of the road and subtly decelerates to minimise energy wastage, as well as the liquid-cooled battery's higher energy density, which the company claims is 22 percent higher than that of the Niro EV. An advanced heat pump helps scavenge waste heat from the electronics and ambient air, to help reduce the electrical load of the climate control system and reserve more battery energy for the drive motors. That also has the happy side-effect of improving fast-charging performance in cold weather by helping keep the battery at an optimal temperature. 57 It also has an energy-efficient battery management unit and cell monitoring unit to maximise driving range.

The EV3 follows Kia's 'opposite united' design language with an overall look reminiscent of the larger EV5 and EV9. A "little sportier [and] dynamic" EV3 GT-Line will be available at launch with body-coloured trim, different bumpers and unique alloy wheels, while a dual-motor EV3 GT will follow later. The EV3 measures 4300 millimetres long, 1850mm wide and 1560mm tall, with a 2680mm wheelbase. It has a 430-litre boot capacity – with a two-tier storage board allowing for 140 millimetres of load height flexibility – and a 25-litre front storage compartment, which is said to be the "largest luggage space in its class" when combined. Mini matchup: Kia EV3 v Hyundai Kona v Volvo EX30 v BYD Atto 3 v Kia Seltos Note: List scrolls horizontally. Model Kia EV3 Hyundai Kona Electric Volvo EX30 BYD Atto 3 Kia Seltos Length 4300mm 4355mm 4233mm 4455mm 4385mm Width 1850mm 1825mm 1836mm 1875mm 1800mm Height 1560mm 1580mm 1549mm 1615mm 1635mm Wheelbase 2680mm 2660mm 2650mm 2720mm 2630mm Boot space 460L 434L 318L 440L 433L Front storage compartment (frunk) 25L – 7L – – Inside, there is a panoramic display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a five-inch climate control display, and a 12.3-inch CNNC infotainment system – matching other new Kia models like the EV5, EV9 and K4. Unlike other electric vehicles from brands such as Tesla and Volvo, Kia has retained physical controls for key functions like cruise control, entertainment, navigation and drive mode – plus traditional stalks and a column-mounted gear selector.

Other interior highlights include configurable ambient lighting, a fold-back relaxation mode for the front seats, an available 12-inch head-up display, and a Harman Kardon audio system. 57 There’s also support for a digital key and in-vehicle or outdoor vehicle-to-load, while owners waiting for their EV3 to charge can watch videos from streaming services like Netflix and YouTube via LG’s WebOS Automotive Content Platform. Kia has used recycled materials for the dashboard and door trims, as well as polyethylene terephthalate – said to be “among the most easily recycled plastics in the world” – for the seats, headliner, floor mats and luggage board. First seen in the Cerato-replacing K4 small car, the EV3 is the next Kia model to sport a built-in generative artificial intelligence voice assistant based on a “heavily modified” version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. 57 Electric dynamic torque vectoring control and updated ‘I-Pedal 3.0’ with selectable regenerative braking levels for one-pedal driving in the strongest setting have been introduced for the EV3. Active safety features include autonomous emergency braking lane-keep assist, semi-autonomous Highway Driving Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.