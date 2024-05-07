Kia EV3 small SUV: Everything you need to know

As their designs suggest, the EV3 will enter the range as a practical offering with exterior dimensions that belie its interior space, while the EV4 will be targeted at buyers looking for style first, practicality second. (Although, like the EV3, we'd expect its interior space to be surprisingly capacious.) What does the EV3 mean for the Kia Niro? What the EV3's launch will mean for the Niro is currently unclear. An early retirement, in some markets if not all? A price repositioning below the EV3? The most likely outcome is that the electric Niro will be dropped, leaving the hybrid and plug-in hybrid EV models to satisfy those segments. 13 13 Details, where are the details? Nope. For now, Kia would like you to focus on design. No technical details for the EV3 have been offered, although we expect both it and the EV4 to be built on the Hyundai Motor Group's new eM architecture.