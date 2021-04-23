Latest News
Best look yet at next-gen LandCruiser 200 Series
2021 Ford Ranger: 4x4 Heavy Duty upgraded, 4x2 Sport joins range
Next-gen LandCruiser spied
Camo-wrapped 2022 Ford Ranger spotted in NSW
Out Now: 2021 4X4 Australia Gear Guide
Hilux on track to become best-selling 4x4 in 2021
Hummer EV SUV gets impressive off-road credentials
Ford crashes Easter Jeep Safari with Bronco concepts
Out Now: April 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia
Jeep announces wild concept vehicles for 2021 Easter Jeep Safari
Reviews
- Custom 4x4s
Stretched PXII Ranger built for work and play
Every accessory you can imagine and still under GVM, this Ranger floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee.
- Reviews
Musso XLV Ultimate in the 4x4 Australia shed
How does the SsangYong Musso perform under the 4x4 Australia long-term microscope?
- Reviews
Off-road review: Everest Sport versus Prado GXL
Toyota’s ever-popular Prado gets loaded with more power, torque and accessories, so we line it up against Ford’s Everest Sport.
- Reviews
We drive Jeep’s wild Easter concepts
We hit the Easter Jeep Safari for some seat time in the latest batch of seven-slot concepts.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Land Rover Defender 110 p400
Loaded Defender gives 4X4OTY a mighty shake-up
Explore
- Explore NSW
Four-wheel driving in Coorabakh National Park
Studded with volcanic outcrops, this area of the Great Dividing Range offers rugged scenery and pristine forests.
- Explore
Wandering Australia: Follow us on a lap of Australia
The Shanley family embark on a lap of the map.
- Explore SA
Dune-hopping in Robe and beyond
Wandering the dunes and beaches of the south-east of South Australia.
- Explore
How SWB Toyota ‘Bull Catchers’ changed cattle mustering in Australia
From the 1960s modified 4WDs changed mustering on the big cattle stations across Australia.
Cape York’s Portland Road by 4x4
Fowlers Bay by 4x4
Touring Queensland’s epic Burke Developmental Road
Upcoming, postponed and cancelled 4x4 events
Reviews
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Jeep Gladiator Rubicon
Can the Gladiator follow in the footsteps of the 4X4OTY-winning Wrangler?
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Toyota Hilux SR5+
Significantly updated Hilux sets the pace at 4X4OTY.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Mazda BT-50 XTR
Electrical gremlins halt the BT-50’s pursuit of the 4X4OTY gong.
- 4x4OTY
2021 4X4OTY contender: Isuzu D-MAX LS-M
The all-new D-MAX fronts up for a crack at the 4X4OTY crown.
2021 4x4 of the Year: The route
Here's why the Hilux is the 2021 4x4 of the Year
Daily-driven 105 Series tops February's Readers' Rigs
Off-road test: Jeep JL Wrangler Rubicon Recon
Comparisons
- 4x4 Comparisons
David versus Goliath: SsangYong Musso vs Toyota Hilux
Toyota gave its Hilux a well-deserved upgrade late in 2020, so we took an SR5 out with our long-term Musso XLV to see how the fresh model performs.
- 4x4 Comparisons
All-new Isuzu D-MAX vs Ford Ranger Wildtrak
The next-generation D-MAX is finally here, but how does it shape up againt an established benchmark?
- 4x4 Comparisons
Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler side by side
Ford’s new Bronco takes aim at the Jeep Wrangler, so we look at how they line up.
- 4x4 Comparisons
Two of the best 6x6 LC200s in the country go head-to-head
When bigger is better, only six-wheel drive will do. We take two of the best 6x6 LandCruisers to Tasmania for some off-road touring.
Ram 1500 versus Chevy Silverado 1500 quick snapshot
Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior vs HSV Colorado SportsCat SV comparison
Ford Ranger Raptor versus Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior
2019 Suzuki Jimny vs Jeep Wrangler Overland
Custom 4x4s
- Custom 4x4s
Australia’s most modified Volkswagen Amarok
This has to be Australia’s most modified VW Amarok, built for both work and play.
- Custom 4x4s
No Bux Lux: Custom 2006 Toyota Hilux SR
With big-dollar builds everywhere, this driveway-built Hilux shows it’s possible to start with next to nothing and keep most of it.
- Custom 4x4s
Kitted-out 2012 Land Rover Defender
Don’t lie, you wish your first 4x4 was as neat as this kitted-out Defender
- Custom 4x4s
Custom 69 Stout is a giant killer
Built with nothing more than experience and hands, this Stout is one of the toughest rigs on the tracks.
Video: Wild Toyota FJ45 winch truck
Custom Toyota 79 Series set up for a lap of Oz
Six of the best custom Nissan 4x4s
Custom 79 Series is born in the USA
Gear
- Electronics & Gadgets
Tested: Seven-inch LED driving lights compared
LED driving lights are a hot topic. Let’s see how some of the best in the industry perform in the real world.
- Outdoors
AOR Sierra ZR camper tested in the Simpson Desert
Conscripted as the Moon Tours’ support trailer, we take the Sierra ZR camper straight from the showroom to the Simpson Desert.
- Wheels & Tyres
Tyre Test: Yokohama X-AT G016
How are these new X-AT tyres from Yokohama holding up?
- Outdoors
Gear Test: Motop rooftop tent
Save on fuel with the Slimline series of innovative Motop rooftop tents.
Aussie-made Lux Fab exhaust system tested
TESTED: Companion Lithium 60L Single Zone Rechargeable Fridge/Freezer
TESTED: ARB BASE Rack and accessories
Kenda Klever Mud-Terrain tyres tested