2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Our big build for 2025 gets underway

We’re extremely excited to be making a start on our big build for 2025. Excited because we have taken delivery of one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in Australia, and one that is also one of the most accessorised and modified for specific usage. This means that we’ll have a swag of great products and modifications to do on the Cruiser to tailor it to suit our needs. Our LandCruiser 79 Double Cab is a 2024 model and one of the last of the V8 diesels to be offered, so it truly is a special vehicle and one that is sure to be coveted in the future. 41 While we have plenty of gear lined up to go on to the 79, the first modifications happened before we even set eyes on the vehicle; we’ve driven and seen enough of these to know that we didn’t need to take a test drive at the dealer, so once the deal was done over the phone, the good folks at Brighton Toyota shipped the Cruiser over to Terrain Tamer in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Terrain Tamer is a Mecca for Toyota replacement parts but this visit was for a suspension update which included a GVM upgrade. This was carried out before the Cruiser was registered as part of the Second Stage Manufacturer (SSM) program, so it is certified and approved nationally and doesn't require any further state-level certification. 41 We went with the Terrain Tamer kit that takes the Cruiser's GVM from the standard 3510kg up to 3950kg, adding 440kg to the vehicle's payload. Terrain Tamer also offers an upgrade that takes the GVM up to 4150kg but we opted for the 3950kg kit as we wanted to sample the company's parabolic leaf springs after hearing such good things about them from other 70 Series users. The Terrain Tamer GVM kit was developed in collaboration with Multidrive Technology in Geelong, which is renowned for its chassis extensions, 6x6 systems and other vehicle engineering work for commercial and recreational vehicles. What is in the kit? The GVM upgrade is basically a suspension replacement kit that substitutes the factory gear with Terrain Tamer's 'Smart' coil springs at the front, parabolic leaf springs at the rear, uprated suspension bushes and replacement shock absorbers, and adds a rear anti-sway bar as Toyota doesn't fit one from the factory.

The products in the kit have all been tested to do the job required at the increased weight of the GVM, and approved by the respective national departments. The vehicle is then fitted with replacement stickers stating the increased capacities. Replacing suspension components on brand new vehicle is relatively easy as they haven’t had the chance to wear together and get covered in grit and grime, so doing the work was a doddle for Terrain Tamer’s 4x4 Toyota specialist Tony. 41 What are parabolic springs? Parabolic springs are a type of leaf spring developed for the heavy vehicle industry. Leaf springs are regarded as the best design for carrying heavy loads and that’s why you find them underneath trucks and the back end of most popular 4x4 utes. The problem with traditional leaf springs is that they are heavy so they add considerably to the unsprung weight of your vehicle, and they can give a rough and unforgiving ride quality. Part of this is because the individual leaves rub against each other within the leaf pack.

Parabolic leaf springs are made differently; they have a tapered shape that narrows and thins out toward the ends of the leaf and they are bowed in such a way that they aren't constantly rubbing against each other. This allows the leaves to flex and do their thing easier as they are not fighting each other. The result is a softer ride, more flex and better all-round driving conditions. 41 The unique characteristics of parabolic springs are best matched with shock absorbers made to suit. Fewer leaves are needed in a parabolic spring pack and Terrain Tamer offers its kit for the 79 with a choice of five-, four- or three-leaf configurations depending on the end use of the vehicle, and whether it's a single- or double-cab model. All double-cabs and any vehicle that is getting a GVM upgrade is equipped with the five-leaf pack. The front coil springs are offered in different specifications depending on what you have on the front of your LandCruiser. We chose springs to suit a vehicle with a steel bull bar and winch mounted on the front, and while this setup has the nose of our Cruiser riding high at the moment, that will change once the bar work and other equipment is fitted.