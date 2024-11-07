WhichCar
ARB 4x4 Accessories

ARB is a leading Australian company specialising in 4x4 off-road accessories and equipment. Founded in 1975, ARB designs and manufactures a wide range of 4WD accessories including bull bars, roof racks, suspension systems, air lockers, and recovery gear, all engineered for durability and performance.

News

2025 Toyota Prado equipped with ARB kit on display at SEMA 2024

ARB showcases a selection of its gear for the all-new Prado
Gear

Ford Ranger GVM upgrades

Upgrading a vehicle's GVM is a popular modification for 4x4 enthusiasts, to increase carrying capacity
Gear

Ford Ranger diff locks

A high-quality diff lock will make your vehicle unstoppable when the going gets rough
Gear

Ford Ranger recovery points

Rated recovery points are an essential accessory for off-road enthusiasts
Gear

Ford Ranger dual-battery systems

Optimise power supply and improve off-road capability with a state-of-the-art dual-battery system
Gear

New 4x4 aftermarket products: August 2024

A long list of new 4x4 kit released in August!

Sponsored

Load up on ARB gear between June and August to receive epic bonus offer

Buy an ARB bull bar, winch and set of driving lights between June 1 and August 31, to receive a special-edition ARB-branded Weber Q
Gear

The best LED driving lights in Australia in 2024

Shining a light on the best LED driving lights on sale in Australia
Gear

ARB Altitude rooftop tent taken to new heights

New to the ARB rooftop tent range, the Altitude is a revolution in what a rooftop tent should be
Gear

The best tyre inflators in Australia in 2024

Save time and avoid hassle when airing up a set of 4WD tyres

Gear

The best canopies in Australia in 2024

Maximise and organise storage potential
Gear

The best bull bars in Australia in 2024

An essential piece of kit for anyone who travels out of the city
Gear

ARB Bed Rack storage system is out now

The revolutionary ARB Bed Rack is currently available for the HiLux and MY22 Ranger
Gear

Toyota HiLux GVM upgrade guide

Stay legal and carry more load with a GVM upgrade
Gear

ARB's new Old Man Emu MT64 shock absorber line

ARB’s Old Man Emu are specialists when it comes to 4WD suspension, and the MT64 is another innovative product.

Gear

ARB SkyDome Series II single swag and bag review

A top-quality swag and a beaut bag to pack it in
Gear

Toyota HiLux aftermarket drawers

Personalise and perfect storage needs with a quality drawer set-up
Gear

Bushranger 4x4 launches all-new COVERT winch

The COVERT winch is an Australian first that could change the way winches are built
Gear

ARB Parabolic leaf springs and Air Bag kit will transform a leaf-spring 4WD

Who would’ve thought you could add air to your leaf-spring set-up?
Gear

Keeping an ARB HardLid on it

ARB creates game-changing way to carry gear atop a tray

News

TJM-accessorised Triton shows Mitsubishi is watching Ford and ARB

At the Triton-only motor show in Bangkok, Mitsubishi hinted at a closer relationship with TJM
Events

2023 Overland Expo showcases Aussie products

Moonie heads stateside to check out North America’s biggest 4WD show
Gear

Ford Ranger roof racks

Installing a roof rack is an easy way to increase the Ranger's cargo capacity
News

Global recall issued for Warn VR Evo winch

World-wide recall issued for more than 120,000 VR Evo winches