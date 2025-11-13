As recently confirmed by Renault’s local distributor, the Renault Scenic E-Tech new electric mid-size SUV will go on sale in December in Australia.

After a 15-year absence, the Scenic name will again be sold in Australia, this time priced from $55,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level model. Two battery sizes with up to 625km of range (WLTP) will be offered in two model grades, both sitting above the smaller Megane E-Tech.

Two models will be offered in the Australian Scenic E-Tech line-up: the entry-level Techno and upper-spec Esprit Alpine. The Techno is available with both available battery sizes, with the Esprit Alpine only with the larger 87kWh unit.

The Scenic E-Tech Techno EV60 uses a 60kWh battery for a claimed 430km range (WLTP), which powers a 125kW/280Nm front-mounted electric motor. It launches to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds and can charge at up to 130kW – Renault is yet to announce charging timing.

Above that sits the Techno Long Range EV87 and Esprit Alpine EV87, which both use a larger 87kWh battery for a claimed 625km range (WLTP) and a more powerful 160kW/300Nm motor for a 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds. Its battery can be charged slightly faster at 150kW.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech measures 4470mm long, 1864mm wide, 1565mm tall and rides on a 2785mm long wheelbase, making it slightly shorter overall than the Volkswagen Tiguan. Its bootspace measures between 545 litres and 1670 litres, which is 20L larger than the Tiguan with its rear seats folded.

2026 Renault Scenic E-Tech pricing (plus on-road costs):

Techno EV60: $55,990

Techno Long Range EV87: $59,990

Espirit Alpine EV87: $65,990

Metallic paint: $800

Two-tone paint: $1000

Matte paint (Esprit Alpine only): $1200

Renault Scenic E-Tech Techno standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Auto-folding mirrors

Keyless entry and start

Power tailgate

Heated front seats and steering wheel

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12-inch vertical touchscreen with Google In-Built and over-the-air updates

Google Maps navigation

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Arkamys six-speaker sound system

Wireless smartphone charger

6x USB-C charging ports

Four driving modes (including one-pedal driving)

48 interior ambient lighting modes

Scenic E-Tech safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Adaptive lane centering

Blind spot warning and intervention

Rear cross-traffic alert

Door exit warning (front and rear)

Speed sign recognition

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Hands-free parking assistance

360-degree camera

Scenic E-Tech Esprit Alpine EV87 adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Alpine grille, external door trims and badging

Infrared heat-reducing windscreen

Harman Kardon premium audio with nine speakers

Six-way power adjustment with memory for driver and front passenger seats

Massage function for driver’s seat

Driver recognition for seat and mirror settings

Synthetic leather and cloth seat trim with blue Alpine stitching

Aluminium accents for front door trims

Metal pedal covers

The Renault Scenic E-Tech will go on sale in Australia in December, with the Esprit Alpine the first model to be delivered locally.