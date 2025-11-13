As recently confirmed by Renault’s local distributor, the Renault Scenic E-Tech new electric mid-size SUV will go on sale in December in Australia.
After a 15-year absence, the Scenic name will again be sold in Australia, this time priced from $55,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level model. Two battery sizes with up to 625km of range (WLTP) will be offered in two model grades, both sitting above the smaller Megane E-Tech.
Two models will be offered in the Australian Scenic E-Tech line-up: the entry-level Techno and upper-spec Esprit Alpine. The Techno is available with both available battery sizes, with the Esprit Alpine only with the larger 87kWh unit.
The Scenic E-Tech Techno EV60 uses a 60kWh battery for a claimed 430km range (WLTP), which powers a 125kW/280Nm front-mounted electric motor. It launches to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds and can charge at up to 130kW – Renault is yet to announce charging timing.
Above that sits the Techno Long Range EV87 and Esprit Alpine EV87, which both use a larger 87kWh battery for a claimed 625km range (WLTP) and a more powerful 160kW/300Nm motor for a 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds. Its battery can be charged slightly faster at 150kW.
The Renault Scenic E-Tech measures 4470mm long, 1864mm wide, 1565mm tall and rides on a 2785mm long wheelbase, making it slightly shorter overall than the Volkswagen Tiguan. Its bootspace measures between 545 litres and 1670 litres, which is 20L larger than the Tiguan with its rear seats folded.
2026 Renault Scenic E-Tech pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Techno EV60: $55,990
- Techno Long Range EV87: $59,990
- Espirit Alpine EV87: $65,990
- Metallic paint: $800
- Two-tone paint: $1000
- Matte paint (Esprit Alpine only): $1200
Renault Scenic E-Tech Techno standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry and start
- Power tailgate
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12-inch vertical touchscreen with Google In-Built and over-the-air updates
- Google Maps navigation
- Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Arkamys six-speaker sound system
- Wireless smartphone charger
- 6x USB-C charging ports
- Four driving modes (including one-pedal driving)
- 48 interior ambient lighting modes
Scenic E-Tech safety features:
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Adaptive lane centering
- Blind spot warning and intervention
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Door exit warning (front and rear)
- Speed sign recognition
- Front, side and rear parking sensors
- Hands-free parking assistance
- 360-degree camera
Scenic E-Tech Esprit Alpine EV87 adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Alpine grille, external door trims and badging
- Infrared heat-reducing windscreen
- Harman Kardon premium audio with nine speakers
- Six-way power adjustment with memory for driver and front passenger seats
- Massage function for driver’s seat
- Driver recognition for seat and mirror settings
- Synthetic leather and cloth seat trim with blue Alpine stitching
- Aluminium accents for front door trims
- Metal pedal covers
The Renault Scenic E-Tech will go on sale in Australia in December, with the Esprit Alpine the first model to be delivered locally.
