Volkswagen Australia has announced that the Tiguan and Tayron mid-size SUV ranges will be updated with new features for the 2026 model year.

The biggest addition to both models is a new feature called ‘Turning Assist 2.0’, while the brand has also confirmed that plug-in hybrid powertrains will become available locally in both models in the first half of 2026. MY26 Volkswagen Tiguan and Tayron models will commence deliveries soon.

The new Turning Assist 2.0 feature builds on the same feature already available in both models. It’s now able to detect oncoming traffic that’s about to turn towards the driver and brake automatically, in addition to its ability to detect oncoming traffic driving straight and which the driver is about to turn across and automatically brake. All models in the MY26 Tiguan and Tayron range will feature Turn Assist 2.0 as standard.

There have also been more minor changes to the specification of some models in the Tiguan range, with the entry-level Life now equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and the mid-spec Elegance, 18s – both currently have 19s as standard, and Volkswagen says that change was made to enhance the ride quality.

Meanwhile, the 20-inchers of the R-Line now have aero covers, matching the equivalents in the Golf hatchback and Touareg large SUV. The Tiguan will also now feature an illuminated rear Volkswagen badge, matching the Tayron.

Plug-in hybrid ‘eHybrid’ versions of both the Volkswagen Tiguan and Tayron also will be made available in 2026. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will provide propulsion in tandem with an electric motor, and both will be capable of more than 100km of electric driving range (WLTP).

Pricing is yet to be announced for the PHEV models, but Volkswagen says they will priced in the $45,000-$75,000 bracket, as with the Tiguan and Tayron models already on sale, and the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs as well.

Pricing for the Tiguan range starts at $44,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Life 110TSI, while the Tayron starts at $48,290 for its Life 110TSI model. The updated Volkswagen Tiguan and Tayron ranges will enter Volkswagen showrooms soon.