Volkswagen Australia has launched a new special edition Polo small hatchback. Priced from $32,790 plus on-road costs, the Volkswagen Polo CityLife edition adds new equipment on top of the Polo Life on which it’s based for $2000 extra.

Equipment additions for the CityLife compared with the Life include 16-inch ‘Torsby’ alloy wheels, dark tinted rear privacy glass, keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic parking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and an active pre-accident safety system that tightens seatbelts and closes windows if it thinks an accident is imminent.

As with the former T-Cross and T-Roc CityLife editions, the Polo is fitted with a CityLife badge on the tailgate.

2

That’s on top of equipment on the Polo Life, such as automatic LED exterior lighting, automatic wipers, a leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, height adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustment, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB+ digital radio, a digital driver’s display, 4x USB-C ports and a wireless phone charger.

Buyers stepping up to the Polo Style then earn Matrix adaptive high beam, different 16-inch alloy wheels, a larger digital driver’s display, sat-nav and gesture control.

Safety features include a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors with low-speed auto braking, auto emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and adaptive lane guidance with lane keeping assistance.

As with the Polo Life and mid-spec Polo Style, the CityLife edition uses a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol ‘85TSI’ engine making 85kW of power (@ 5000-5500rpm) and 200Nm of torque (@ 2000 – 3500rpm). That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and is rated at 5.5L/100km on the combined cycle for fuel consumption.

2026 Volkswagen Polo pricing (plus on-road costs):

Life 85TSI $30,790 CityLife 85TSI $32,790 Style 85TSI $34,790 GTI 147TSI $41,790

The Volkswagen Polo CityLife will enter local Volkswagen dealerships from November.