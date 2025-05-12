GM Special Vehicles Australia has launched its latest product into local showrooms: the GMC Yukon Denali, which also marks the first time that the GMC brand has been sold locally. Sitting atop the GMSV range in sizing, the Yukon Denali is an eight-seat upper large luxury SUV with a 6.2-litre V8 and a 3628kg braking towing capacity.
Under the bonnet of the Yukon Denali is a 6.2-litre petrol V8 engine, making 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case.
Its claimed fuel consumption is 12.8L/100km on a combined cycle and it needs minimum 95RON premium unleaded fuel to fill its 91-litre fuel tank.
Measuring 5337mm long, 1943mm tall, 2058mm wide and riding on a 3071mm long wheelbase, the Yukon Denali’s maximum boot capacity with all the rear seats folded is 3480-litres. Its kerb weight is 2813kg.
According to GMSV, the Yukon Denali’s 3628kg braking towing capacity is best-in-class, and more than the 3500kg rating of rivals like the Nissan Patrol and Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.
GMC Yukon Australian pricing (plus on-road costs):
Denali: $174,990
GMC Yukon Denali standard features:
- 24-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive air suspension with electronic valving shock absorbers
- Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Hands-free power tailgate
- Acoustic laminated and rear privacy glass
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Power-retractable side steps
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated leather steering wheel with electric steering column adjustment
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- 12-way electric front seats with driver’s memory functionality
- Front seat heating and ventilation
- Dual 12.6-inch rear entertainment screens
- 11-inch digital driver’s display
- 16.8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 14-speaker Bose sound system
- Six airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and intersection assistance
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Auto high beam
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic and pedestrian alert (with braking)
- Rear automatic braking
- Side cyclist alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- 15-inch head-up display
- Rear camera mirror
The GMC Yukon Denali is now in local GMSV showrooms, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.