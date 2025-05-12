GM Special Vehicles Australia has launched its latest product into local showrooms: the GMC Yukon Denali, which also marks the first time that the GMC brand has been sold locally. Sitting atop the GMSV range in sizing, the Yukon Denali is an eight-seat upper large luxury SUV with a 6.2-litre V8 and a 3628kg braking towing capacity.

Under the bonnet of the Yukon Denali is a 6.2-litre petrol V8 engine, making 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case.

Its claimed fuel consumption is 12.8L/100km on a combined cycle and it needs minimum 95RON premium unleaded fuel to fill its 91-litre fuel tank.

Measuring 5337mm long, 1943mm tall, 2058mm wide and riding on a 3071mm long wheelbase, the Yukon Denali’s maximum boot capacity with all the rear seats folded is 3480-litres. Its kerb weight is 2813kg.

According to GMSV, the Yukon Denali’s 3628kg braking towing capacity is best-in-class, and more than the 3500kg rating of rivals like the Nissan Patrol and Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

GMC Yukon Australian pricing (plus on-road costs):

Denali: $174,990

GMC Yukon Denali standard features:

24-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive air suspension with electronic valving shock absorbers

Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and push button start

Hands-free power tailgate

Acoustic laminated and rear privacy glass

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Power-retractable side steps

Panoramic sunroof

Heated leather steering wheel with electric steering column adjustment

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Leather upholstery

12-way electric front seats with driver’s memory functionality

Front seat heating and ventilation

Dual 12.6-inch rear entertainment screens

11-inch digital driver’s display

16.8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

14-speaker Bose sound system

Six airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and intersection assistance

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Auto high beam

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic and pedestrian alert (with braking)

Rear automatic braking

Side cyclist alert

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

15-inch head-up display

Rear camera mirror

The GMC Yukon Denali is now in local GMSV showrooms, with the first deliveries due to commence soon.