The freshly inked deal that will allow General Motors to continue to have a presence in Australia could open the door for a new brand to be sold in rebranded showrooms.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV), which will rise from the ashes of Holden, could mean that luxury utes and SUVs from GMC will become available locally.

GMC, short for General Motors Truck Company, primarily focuses on pick-ups and trucks, while also offering a range of SUVs

While many of its products are reskinned versions of other GM vehicles, GMC is a more upmarket offering, with more premium features and trim.

The GM division has been producing vehicles for over 100 years and will bring back the Hummer name as a new electric sub-brand in 2021.

If sold locally, GMC products would be positioned as rivals to the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

There is no official word from those behind GMSV on if GMC is locked and loaded for Australia. However, Wheels understands the General Motors part of the GMSV acronym was carefully selected to allow access to multiple brands – not just Chevrolet.

If GMSV execs can build a business case for GMC products being sold locally, the badge could appear in the local arms rebranded dealerships.

Currently the smallest ute offered by GMC is the Canyon, based on the Chevrolet Colorado (which differs to the Thai-built model that was sold in Australia by Holden).

Slightly larger than the current dual-cab utes that Australians known and love, the GMC Canyon would be a suitable stepping stone for those that don’t require the heavy-haulage abilities of larger American pick-ups like the Silverado 1500.

Sitting above the Canyon is the GMC Sierra, based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

If offered locally, the GMC Sierra would be even more luxurious alternative to the generously equipped LTZ 1500 currently sold by HSV.

It’s unclear how much headroom exists in the large American pick-up market in Australia, so the Sierra could be seen as too expensive to have a solid business case.

Instead, GMC could be brought to Australia for its large and luxurious SUVs.

A mid-size Terrain is offered in America, alongside the large Acadia that Australians are familiar with from its brief period of local sales branded as a Holden.

Sitting above both of those is the Yukon, which would rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

In North America the GMC can seat up to nine people, and is based on the Chevrolet Tahoe.

The 2021 GMC Yukon, and long-wheelbase Yukon XL, is powered by a range of engines, from a 3.0-litre straight six turbo diesel, to a 5.3- or 6.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol V8.

Air suspension and GM’s impressive magnetic-ride shocks can also be optioned.

Would you be interested in buying a GMC vehicle if the brand came to Australia?

