2026 Toyota HiLux: Everything we know so far

Realistically, the company will need the new HiLux to carry a bold and powerful look, with Ford's new Ranger proving popular in its new look inspired by the 'F trucks' sold in the US. Indeed, the local business will be keen to get a new-gen HiLux into market as quickly as possible, with the new Ranger now regularly winning the monthly sales battle. 24 If the new HiLux looks anything like our speculative images here, it could prove more popular than ever before. As for timing, the absence of any official word from Toyota, let alone any spy photos, suggests the new model is more than a year away from debut.

Toyota will align four of its most popular models in the coming years by utilising its new chassis architecture. According to a report in US publication Motor Trend, the next-generation Toyota's popular HiLux ute and its Fortuner SUV equivalent will share the TNGA modular platform with the Toyota Tacoma pick-up and 4Runner SUV. The move to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) unites the Tacoma and 4Runner – models only sold in the Americas – with HiLuxes and Fortuners sold in the rest of the world. With a new model unveiled this week, the Tundra is the carmaker’s full-size pick-up, competing against the likes of the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Chevrolet Silverado – while the smaller Tacoma evolved from an earlier version of the HiLux. 24 Just as the Fortuner is the SUV version of the HiLux, the ageing 4Runner is similarly related to the Tacoma, as well as sharing bloodlines with the FJ Cruiser and LandCruiser Prado 150 Series.