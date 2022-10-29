The Best Family Tents in Australia 2024

The selling point of this tent is, rightfully, the ease with which you can set it up. Thanks to the Air Poles, the tent can be erected in around 10 minutes. It comes with an outer fly that needs to be attached for your first use. From then on it can stay attached, so it’s one less step required each time you erect the tent. It also comes with a three-pole awning and the option to purchase side walls, if you want even more enclosed space. The Aria Elite 2 has near-vertical walls giving you great internal space. The two rooms are separated by a sewn-in divider and the back room has an additional detachable hanging room divider. This makes the tent more versatile for the family and can be a good option for older kids who want their own space. MORE Back to Top OZtrail Fast Frame BlockOut OZtrail Fast Frame BlockOut Specifications Type: Instant

Capacity: 10

Floor space: 600 x 220cm

Height: 200cm

Weight: 33kg

Packed size: 116 x 34 x 34cm Buy now from OztrailBuy now from Tentworld Things we like BlockOut coating

Durability

Price Not so much Weight

Poles not colour coded

Floor space OZtrail’s Fast Frame BlockOut is a three-room tent that is durable, heat resistant and dark inside – all for a reasonable price. Our favourite part – the BlockOut coating on the fly will keep the inside temperature cooler in summer and allow the whole family to sleep-in. In addition to the BlockOut coating, this family tent by OZtrail has Fast Frame technology to make set up and pack down easy. While its capacity is for 10 people, we think this tent would sleep up to six people comfortably, with room for gear as well.

It has a tough Polyoxford floor that will handle any ground surface – and anything the kids throw at it. As a bonus, the three-hub frame system gives equal headspace in each of the three rooms. Plus, there is plenty of ventilation and a full side awning with removable wind breaks. MORE Back to Top Wanderer Nightfall Dome Wanderer Nightfall Dome Specifications Type: Dome

Capacity: 10

Floor space: 610 x 250cm

Height: 210cm

Weight: 16.5kg

Packed size: Not specified Buy now from BCF Things we like Floor space

Weight

Blacked out bedrooms Not so much Longer set up process

Durability

Ventilation For a budget family tent that doesn’t compromise on floor space, we like Wanderer’s Nightfall Dome. The three-room tent has blacked-out bedrooms, plus the second largest floor space of the tents we’ve reviewed – and yet it only weighs roughly half as much. The Nightfall Dome is designed with two bedrooms and a living space in-between that could be used as a third bedroom for larger families. The two outer rooms are made with black polyester, which will keep the rooms darker during the day and allow you to sleep past sunrise. For a family of four to six, this is a spacious tent that will have plenty of room for camping gear inside and under the outdoor awning. As well as being light, the Nightfall Dome also packs down small, making it easy to fit in the car for family camping trips. While dome tents are more complex to erect, if you do not camp often, or don’t mind spending more time setting up, we think this is great value MORE Back to Top Zempire Airforce 1 V2 Zempire Airforce 1 V2 Specifications Type: Inflatable

Capacity: 10

Floor size: 440 x 360cm

Height: 210cm

Weight: 57.1kg

Packed size: 125 x 59 x 50cm Buy now from ZempireBuy now from Tentworld Things we like Internal size

5-year warranty

Durable canvas Not so much Weight

Needs to be seasoned

Packed down size The Zempire Airforce 1 V2 is a mammoth of a tent, with great durability, that surprisingly can be erected in under five minutes. If you want to invest in a durable tent that will comfortably house the whole family, this could be the best option for you.

The Airforce 1 V2 has three separate living spaces – two rooms and one awning. The second room can be divided to create two separate sleeping spaces. This tent has 210cm of internal height at its centre and the largest floor space of all the tents we have reviewed. However, it is also the heaviest tent we have reviewed by far and will require two people to lift it. There is one inflation point from which you can fully inflate the whole tent. Plus, the fly is already attached, saving you time in the set-up process. It also has multiple deflation points, ensuring you can pack down faster. NOTE: The canvas will need to be seasoned before use to ensure it is waterproof. This means wetting it multiple times and letting it fully dry out in-between. This should be done before you leave for your first camping trip, so factor this in when buying. MORE Back to Top Darche Kozi 6P Darche Kozi 6P Specifications Type: Instant

Capacity: 6

Floor space: 300 x 480cm

Height: 194cm

Weight: 17.1kg

Packed size: 122 x 25 x 25cm Buy now from DarcheBuy now from Tentworld Things we like Weight

Ease of set up

Ventilation Not so much One room

Tunnel sold separately

Price The Kozi 6P tent by Darche is easy to set up and has a host of great features that will make camping comfortable for everyone. For campers who like to travel light, this one-room tent is a great option.

It is smaller than the other tents we reviewed, but also lighter and therefore easier to lift and set up. The spacious sleeping area will comfortably fit a family of four, and the outdoor area can be closed fully to provide extra storage space. There’s also an option to purchase a tunnel which allows you to connect two of these Kozi 6P tents together – great if you have a larger crew. Additional features include multiple access doors, large rear awning, internal pockets, gear loft and lantern hook. Ventilation-wise this tent is a winner – it has large mesh-covered windows and doors, plus a mesh roof that will keep the inside cool in the warmer months. MORE Back to Top Coleman Instant Up Northstar Lighted Dark Room Coleman Instant Up Northstar Lighted Dark Room Specifications Type: Instant

Capacity: 10

Floor space: 600 x 230cm

Height: 190cm

Weight: 33.5kg

Packed size: 125 x 30 x 30cm Buy now from Tentworld Things we like Dark Room technology

Built-in LED lights

Easy set up Not so much Price

Weight

Peg quality Coleman’s Instant Up Northstar Lighted Dark Room tent is packed full of design features that will give your family a comfortable camping experience all-round. The 10-person capacity tent would comfortably sleep a family of six across three separate rooms. The Dark Room technology on this tent blocks out 95 per cent of sunlight, keeping the interior dark during the day. For anyone who likes to sleep-in – or wishes their kids would sleep-in – this feature is priceless. This also works to keep the tent cooler during the day and, when paired with the good ventilation, makes this a great tent for summer camping.

Despite its size and durability, the Instant Up design of this tent makes it easy to set up and pack down. The latest feature to be added to this tent is the LED lighting that is built into the tent’s interior. It saves you having to hang lanterns in each of the rooms. MORE Back to Top BlackWolf Turbo Plus 300 BlackWolf Turbo Plus 300 Specifications Type: Instant

Capacity: 8

Floor space: 480 x 300 cm

Height: 210cm

Weight: 35kg

Packed size: 145 x 38 x 40cm Buy now from BlackwolfBuy now from Tentworld Things we like 3-year warranty

Easy set up

Durability Not so much Awning panels sold separately

Weight

Packed-down size BlackWolf’s Turbo Plus 300 is a durable and fuss-free family tent. The one-bedroom tent will comfortably sleep a family of four, and with the optional panels for the awning you can create extra indoor space. It also comes with a three-year warranty. The popular Turbo Tent range has had an upgrade – with extra features for better durability. It now has extra reinforcement in the roof poles, more durability in the flooring and extra protection in case of wet weather. Add this to the FastPitch design and you’ve got a great quality tent that will be easy to set up. If your family enjoys all kinds of camping adventures and you want a versatile tent to match, the Turbo Plus 300 is a great option. We reckon it’ll stand up to the test in even the toughest Aussie conditions. MORE Back to Top HOW WE REVIEW PRODUCTS 4X4 Australia has been reviewing four-wheel drive vehicles, aftermarket products and camping gear for more than 40 years. When looking for the best family tents in Australia, there are some things that are essential to make sure the whole family enjoys your camping adventures.

When we compared each of the tents in the list with hundreds out there, we looked at the size, weight, design, ease of set up and price. We also searched for additional features that make these tents stand out from the rest. We looked at hundreds of user reviews and drew on our own experience camping in family tents to make sure our recommendations are for the best on the market. Disclosure: When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. We also include products that we do not earn a commission from. BUYERS’ GUIDE TO TENTS Types of family camping tents There are a lot of different tents on the market, making choosing the best one for your family a tricky task. Here are the different types of camping tents that we’ve reviewed and their pros and cons when it comes to setting up and usability. Inflatable tents Inflatable tents are becoming increasingly popular due to their ease of set up. Replacing poles with air tubes, means you simply need to grab the hand pump in order to erect your tent. To make it even simpler, some family-sized tents can be inflated from just one point. If hand pumping isn't for you, purchase an electric pump and you can grab a beer, sit back and relax as your tent inflates. Instant tents Pop-up tents have many different names – such as Fast Frame, Fast Pitch and Instant Up – thanks to different brands creating their own technology and trademarking it. But essentially the design is the same – the poles come already connected to the tent. This saves a lot of messing around and once you’ve done it a couple of times, you should be able to erect your tent in a matter of minutes. However, because of their design, instant tents are usually quite bulky when packed down. Dome tents Dome tents take longer to set up than inflatable and instant tents, but their selling point is that they are lighter and pack away smaller. If your car is already full to the roof with camping gear for the whole family, a dome tent can be a great space saver. They are also lighter on the wallet. If you only need a tent for a few camping trips per year, you can save a lot of money by buying a dome tent. Size When assessing tent sizes, the capacity is not necessarily the best indicator. If a tent capacity is for 10 people, it sleeps 10 people side by side on the floor. But it should comfortably sleep six people – depending on what camping mattresses you use and how much gear you have in the tent. In the absence of an industry standard for tent sizes, we recommend using the interior floor space as a guide.