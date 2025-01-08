4x4 Australia Project Vehicles
If you’re looking to set off on a lap around the country, you’ll want to optimise your four-wheel drive to handle the tough challenges the Aussie outback will inevitably throw its way. Thankfully, Australia is also home to the best aftermarket 4x4 accessories brands in the world, and we are spoilt for choice when it comes to top-quality equipment.
Every 4X4 Australia Project Vehicle assembled here has been meticilously pieced together with the help of Australia's epic aftermarket 4x4 industry!
- NSV
- Tough Dog
- Ironman 4X4
- Piranha
- X Bar
- MSA
- Maxtrax
- TruFit 3D
- Pacemaker Exhausts
- Invicta
- Wheel Pros
- GME
- Maxxis
- Yakima
- Companion
- Offroad Animal
- Ontrack Automotive
- Narva
- Century Batteries
- ROH Wheels
- TAG Towbars
- ROLA
- Dometic
- Fuel Offroad
- Gough Plastics
- Hankook Tyres
- Pedders
- Projecta
- TC Boxes
- Titan Tray by Rola
- PIAK
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Multidrive rear track correction and NSV gear
A replacement diff housing and axle rectifies the difference between the front and rear wheel tracks on our 79
2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Ironman 4x4 protection and recovery gear
We’re getting our VDJ79 LandCruiser bush-ready with a package of protection and recovery gear from Ironman 4x4
2023 Ford Everest build: From stock to ultimate family tourer
We set out to see how well Ford’s Everest wagon would do as a touring 4x4, and we reckon it has come up trumps
2023 Ford Everest build: Tough Dog Suspension GVM upgrade put to the test
Putting the Everest's Tough Dog suspension to the test on the tracks and on the road
2023 Ford Everest build: Tough Dog Suspension GVM upgrade
Our Everest has Tough Dog suspension fitted including a GVM upgrade
2023 Ford Everest build: MSA 4x4 storage and National Luna fridge
We kit out the Everest’s cargo space with an MSA fridge slide, barrier and storage drawer, as well as a National Luna fridge
2023 Ford Everest build: MSA 4x4 towing mirrors
Mirror, mirror on the door, who’s the fairest of them all? Why, MSA 4x4 of course!
2023 Ford Everest build: AFN 4x4 full bull bar
This bull bar from AFN 4x4 not only protects the front of our Everest, but looks good doing it
2023 Ford Everest build: Safari Armax snorkel
Our Ford Everest scores a Safari Armax snorkel to improve airflow and add security for water crossings
2023 Ford Everest build: KMC Impact wheels and Maxxis RAZR tyres
High rollin’ with new rims ’n’ rubber for our Everest
2023 Ford Everest build: Bluetti AC200L power station
For those who don’t want a dedicated dual-battery system, this portable power station could be just the ticket
Job done: Triton GLX-R transformed into the ultimate work ute
We have transformed the Triton GLX-R into the ultimate work ute, thanks to the help of some of Australia’s leading automotive aftermarket companies
Tradie Triton ute build: MSA 4x4 Tradie Gear Canvas Seat Covers
These sturdy seat covers from MSA 4x4 will protect the Triton’s seats from blades, knives and other tradie paraphernalia
Tradie Triton ute build: Dometic CoolMatic CRX 50 upright fridge
We’ve installed a Dometic CoolMatic CRX 50 in the Tradie Triton, to keep food and drinks chilled when on the worksite
Tradie Triton ute build: Cel-Fi GO mobile booster
The Cel-Fi GO mobile booster will keep emails, messages and calls coming through to your devices when signals are weak
Tradie Triton ute build: MSA 4x4 towing mirrors
A pair of MSA 4x4 towing mirrors ensure we always know what’s going on behind us when we have a trailer hitched to our Triton
Tradie Triton ute build: Projecta power management
We power up our Triton with a Projecta 12v DC power management board with 2000W inverter
Tradie Triton ute build: Narva LED lights
Tradies need something a bit brighter for those early-morning starts
Tradie Triton ute build: GVM and brake upgrade by Pedders
Our Triton work ute gets a Pedders GVM upgrade and new brake package
Tradie Triton ute build: Maxtrax recovery kit
We’ve thrown a Maxtrax Bush Recovery Kit and Lite recovery boards in our Triton to keep us out of strife
2023 Ford Ranger build: GVM upgrade
Increasing the GVM of your 4x4 shouldn't be taken lightly, but it shouldn't be avoided if you need it. We explain how to get it right
2023 Ford Ranger build: Stedi wiring concealer
A simple and easy solution for routing rack wiring
2023 Ford Ranger build: Maxtrax Xtreme recovery boards to the rescue
Our Maxtrax Xtremes get our Ranger out of the muck
2023 Ford Ranger build: Maxxis RAZR tyres 15,000km update
Checking in on the performance on the Maxxis muddies fitted to our Ranger
2023 Ford Ranger build: Job done!
We wrap up the build of our Ford Ranger Sport and look back at all the awesome gear that’s been fitted to it
2023 Ford Ranger build: Trig Point slide-out kitchen
Now we’re cooking, with a complete interior fit-out of our Trig Point canopy
2023 Ford Ranger build: 14,000km update
A service and highway trip for our Ranger as the build continues
2023 Ford Ranger build: Boss Aluminium 270° awning
We add an Australian-made awning from Boss Aluminium to the Ranger and we couldn’t be happier
MU-X build: Rola Titan Tray and Ridge Mount system
We maximise the Isuzu’s carrying capacity with a Rola Titan tray on a Ridge Mount system
MU-X build: RacksBrax installed
Aussie-made quick-release brackets for awnings and other roof-mounted accessories makes fitting and removing easier
MU-X build: OZtrail BlockOut 270-degree awning
We put the OZtrail awning on our MU-X to the test with a few camping trips over the summer months
MU-X build: Narva Ultima light bars and Connect+ fitted
Narva takes light bars to the next level with its new Ultima range and Connect+ adjustability
MU-X build: C-TEK system and Century Lithium Pro battery installed
Our MU-X gets an auxiliary battery system with a lithium second battery
MU-X build: MSA 4x4 mirrors added
MSA 4x4 mirrors added to our MU-X build improve rearward vision every time you drive, whether towing or not
MU-X Build: OZtrail Birdsville 1400 rooftop tent
OZtrail’s all-new Birdsville 1400 hybrid rooftop tent transforms our MU-X
Tough Dog suspension transforms our MU-X build
The 4X4 Australia MU-X is riding a little taller now, thanks to a new Tough Dog suspension set-up
4X4 Australia D-MAX: Total cost
How much did it cost to build the 4X4 Australia D-MAX, including the updated Club 4x4 insurance policy?
D-MAX gets an MSA 4x4 drawer system and drop slide
MSA storage drawers and a fridge drop slide installed in the latest D-MAX update, but will it all fit under the canopy?
Final build: 4X4 Australia’s D-MAX
We transformed our stock-as-a-rock 2020 Isuzu D-MAX into a dirt road-ready touring weapon. Here’s what we learned along the way
4X4 Australia D-MAX gets a MaxTrax recovery kit
The 4X4 Australia D-MAX is ready to hit the tracks, with a comprehensive MaxTrax recovery kit the final piece of the puzzle
Companion 60-litre fridge added to the 4X4 Australia D-MAX
Our 60-litre fridge from Companion keeps the beers cold, even when it’s not plugged in to the 4X4 Australia D-MAX
D-MAX gets a King Brown exhaust
Time to liven things up on 4x4 Australia's D-MAX, with a three-inch King Brown exhaust from Pacemaker Australia
D-MAX gets a lithium dual-battery system
Our D-MAX build gets a dual-battery system comprising of an Invicta lithium battery and Piranha Off-Road battery tray
D-MAX gets a Yakima RuggedLine mounting system
The touring mods keep on coming for the 4X4 Australia D-MAX, with a Yakima roof platform
Our D-Max gets a Hayman Reese X-Bar tow bar
Our D-Max is ready to work with a brand new towing kit
2018 Ford Ranger Build
Bronze Age: KMC Addict 2 tested
We equipped the Ranger with KMC wheels that stand out and stand up.
Our Ford Ranger custom build
The once-stock Ranger XLS is now a pin-up fourby, courtesy of Australia’s elite aftermarket industry.
Our Ranger gets loaded with an ARB Awning and Light Kit
A vehicle-mounted awning is the quickest and easiest way to deal with the weather conditions. We fitted an ARB Awning to our ranger.
VIDEO: Narva Ultima 180 LEDs light up our Ranger
Four of Narva’s finest turn light into day.
VIDEO: Ranger gets a set of Goodyear Wrangler MT/Rs
We’ve thrown a set of Goodyear Wrangler MT/Rs on the Ranger.
AMVE canopy exceeds our Ranger's storage needs
A quality aluminium canopy adds style, security and functionality to our Ford Ranger.
Ranger gets Protex brake rotors and pads
A set of Protex brake rotors and pads go on the 4X4 Australia Ranger.
Follow our Project Ranger build
A Ranger has join the 4x4 Shed and we plan to gear it up into the ultimate support rig.
Redarc power management system tested
Redarc is keeping the Ranger’s 12-volt power needs met.