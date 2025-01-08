WhichCar

4x4 Australia Project Vehicles

With the help of some of the leading aftermarket 4x4 companies in the country, we've assembled a series of project vehicles to help guide you toward your ultimate 4x4
If you’re looking to set off on a lap around the country, you’ll want to optimise your four-wheel drive to handle the tough challenges the Aussie outback will inevitably throw its way. Thankfully, Australia is also home to the best aftermarket 4x4 accessories brands in the world, and we are spoilt for choice when it comes to top-quality equipment.

Every 4X4 Australia Project Vehicle assembled here has been meticilously pieced together with the help of Australia's epic aftermarket 4x4 industry!

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79

504a171d/2024 toyota landcruiser 79 diff assembly 3 jpg
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Multidrive rear track correction and NSV gear

A replacement diff housing and axle rectifies the difference between the front and rear wheel tracks on our 79
306d1260/70 series build ironman 4x4 6 jpg
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Ironman 4x4 protection and recovery gear

We’re getting our VDJ79 LandCruiser bush-ready with a package of protection and recovery gear from Ironman 4x4
d25018d6/2024 toyota landcruiser 79 gxl terrain tamer 34 JPG
Gear

2024 Toyota LandCruiser 79 GXL: Our big build for 2025 gets underway

Our new VDJ79 build gets cracking with a suspension and GVM upgrade from Terrain Tamer

Ford Everest Ambiente

60e71340/2023 ford everest final build 36 JPG
Reviews

2023 Ford Everest build: From stock to ultimate family tourer

We set out to see how well Ford’s Everest wagon would do as a touring 4x4, and we reckon it has come up trumps
29f31d9e/2023 ford everest build tough dog suspension gvm upgrade 1 JPG
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: Tough Dog Suspension GVM upgrade put to the test

Putting the Everest's Tough Dog suspension to the test on the tracks and on the road
c2321515/ford everest build tough dog gvm 5 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: Tough Dog Suspension GVM upgrade

Our Everest has Tough Dog suspension fitted including a GVM upgrade
2992167b/2023 ford everest msa 4x4 national luna 8 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: MSA 4x4 storage and National Luna fridge

We kit out the Everest’s cargo space with an MSA fridge slide, barrier and storage drawer, as well as a National Luna fridge
e75d1596/ford everest build msa 4x4 mirrors 1 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: MSA 4x4 towing mirrors

Mirror, mirror on the door, who’s the fairest of them all? Why, MSA 4x4 of course!
e7a91577/2023 ford everest build afn bull bar 4 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: AFN 4x4 full bull bar

This bull bar from AFN 4x4 not only protects the front of our Everest, but looks good doing it

b1bc18e1/ford everest project safari armax snorkel 2 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: Safari Armax snorkel

Our Ford Everest scores a Safari Armax snorkel to improve airflow and add security for water crossings
5bc31e0b/2023 ford everest kmc impact wheels and maxxis razr tyres 11 JPG
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: KMC Impact wheels and Maxxis RAZR tyres

High rollin’ with new rims ’n’ rubber for our Everest
5727133e/bluetti ac200l power station 2 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: Bluetti AC200L power station

For those who don’t want a dedicated dual-battery system, this portable power station could be just the ticket
783613a7/2023 ford everest build yakima 10 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Everest build: New project gets Yakima LockNLoad platform and accessories

Our new vehicle build for 2024 is this Ford Everest Ambiente, and the first gear we’ve installed is a Yakima LockNLoad roof platform and accessories

2023 Mitsubishi Triton 'Tradie Ute'

ec311157/tradie triton for sale 7 jpg
Gear

Job done: Triton GLX-R transformed into the ultimate work ute

We have transformed the Triton GLX-R into the ultimate work ute, thanks to the help of some of Australia’s leading automotive aftermarket companies
cbbc1c48/tradie triton msa 4x4 tradie gear canvas seat covers 1 JPG
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: MSA 4x4 Tradie Gear Canvas Seat Covers

These sturdy seat covers from MSA 4x4 will protect the Triton’s seats from blades, knives and other tradie paraphernalia
659e1778/dometic coolmatic crx 50 upright fridge 8 JPG
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: Dometic CoolMatic CRX 50 upright fridge

We’ve installed a Dometic CoolMatic CRX 50 in the Tradie Triton, to keep food and drinks chilled when on the worksite
5540133b/the cel fi go mobile booster 4 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: Cel-Fi GO mobile booster

The Cel-Fi GO mobile booster will keep emails, messages and calls coming through to your devices when signals are weak
fc281615/msa 4x4 towing mirror tradie triton 4 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: MSA 4x4 towing mirrors

A pair of MSA 4x4 towing mirrors ensure we always know what’s going on behind us when we have a trailer hitched to our Triton
73be13f1/tradie triton projecta power 9 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: Projecta power management

We power up our Triton with a Projecta 12v DC power management board with 2000W inverter
54911338/tradie triton narva lights 10 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: Narva LED lights

Tradies need something a bit brighter for those early-morning starts
9967146c/tradie triton pedders upgrade 12 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: GVM and brake upgrade by Pedders

Our Triton work ute gets a Pedders GVM upgrade and new brake package
322d12cc/maxtrax bush recovery kit 6 JPG
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: Maxtrax recovery kit

We’ve thrown a Maxtrax Bush Recovery Kit and Lite recovery boards in our Triton to keep us out of strife
62041393/piak nudge bar tradie triton 4 jpg
Gear

Tradie Triton ute build: PIAK nudge bar

In our quest to craft the ultimate tradie work ute we have equipped our Triton with a new PIAK nudge bar

2023 Ford Ranger V6 Sport

b24b149b/2022 ford ranger v6 sport gear gvm 7 JPG
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: GVM upgrade

Increasing the GVM of your 4x4 shouldn't be taken lightly, but it shouldn't be avoided if you need it. We explain how to get it right
32e112f3/stedi wiring concealer main jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Stedi wiring concealer

A simple and easy solution for routing rack wiring
c7e21557/ford ranger build maxtrax xtreme 8 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Maxtrax Xtreme recovery boards to the rescue

Our Maxtrax Xtremes get our Ranger out of the muck
246616b9/ford ranger build maxxis razr tyres 11 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Maxxis RAZR tyres 15,000km update

Checking in on the performance on the Maxxis muddies fitted to our Ranger
7e10139e/2023 ford ranger v6 final build 31 jpg
Reviews

2023 Ford Ranger build: Job done!

We wrap up the build of our Ford Ranger Sport and look back at all the awesome gear that’s been fitted to it
1df21671/ford ranger trig point camp kitchen 16 jpg
Reviews

2023 Ford Ranger build: 19,000km update

A run to the hills in our V6 Ranger

1e1a1672/ford ranger trig point camp kitchen 18 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Trig Point slide-out kitchen

Now we’re cooking, with a complete interior fit-out of our Trig Point canopy
3a6116e8/2023 ford ranger boss aluminium awning 47 jpg
Reviews

2023 Ford Ranger build: 14,000km update

A service and highway trip for our Ranger as the build continues
39fe16de/2023 ford ranger boss aluminium awning 25 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Boss Aluminium 270° awning

We add an Australian-made awning from Boss Aluminium to the Ranger and we couldn’t be happier
130d1d61/4x4 australia ford ranger tough dog suspension custom 15 jpg
Gear

2023 Ford Ranger build: Tough Dog suspension

Our Ranger is finally looking level and riding well with its full Tough Dog suspension installation complete

2022 Isuzu MU-X Build

b1a70909/isuzu mu x final build 33 jpg
News

Sold: 2022 Isuzu MU-X project build

Loaded for adventure, our epic MU-X build has a new owner
Rola Titan roof rack and Ridge Mounts
Gear

MU-X build: Rola Titan Tray and Ridge Mount system

We maximise the Isuzu’s carrying capacity with a Rola Titan tray on a Ridge Mount system
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2023 Racks Brax Main 1
Gear

MU-X build: RacksBrax installed

Aussie-made quick-release brackets for awnings and other roof-mounted accessories makes fitting and removing easier
OZtrail 270 BlockOut awning
Gear

MU-X build: OZtrail BlockOut 270-degree awning

We put the OZtrail awning on our MU-X to the test with a few camping trips over the summer months
Narva light bar
Gear

MU-X build: Narva Ultima light bars and Connect+ fitted

Narva takes light bars to the next level with its new Ultima range and Connect+ adjustability
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 MU X Build Century Battery And CTEK 5
Gear

MU-X build: C-TEK system and Century Lithium Pro battery installed

Our MU-X gets an auxiliary battery system with a lithium second battery
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 MSA 4 X 4 Towing Mirrors MUX 3
Gear

MU-X build: MSA 4x4 mirrors added

MSA 4x4 mirrors added to our MU-X build improve rearward vision every time you drive, whether towing or not
OZtrail Birdsville 1400 rooftop tent
Gear

MU-X Build: OZtrail Birdsville 1400 rooftop tent

OZtrail’s all-new Birdsville 1400 hybrid rooftop tent transforms our MU-X
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 Isuzu MU X Build Tough Dog Suspension 69
Gear

Tough Dog suspension transforms our MU-X build

The 4X4 Australia MU-X is riding a little taller now, thanks to a new Tough Dog suspension set-up
MSA 4x4 cargo storage
Gear

Isuzu MU-X build: MSA 4x4 cargo system

We fit-out the back of the MU-X with an MSA Explorer drawer and fridge slide

2020 Isuzu D-MAX Build

4X4 Australia D-MAX build
Gear

4X4 Australia D-MAX: Total cost

How much did it cost to build the 4X4 Australia D-MAX, including the updated Club 4x4 insurance policy?

MSA 4x4 drawer system and drop slide for our D-MAX
Gear

D-MAX gets an MSA 4x4 drawer system and drop slide

MSA storage drawers and a fridge drop slide installed in the latest D-MAX update, but will it all fit under the canopy?
4X4 Australia 2020 Isuzu D-MAX
Custom 4x4s

Final build: 4X4 Australia’s D-MAX

We transformed our stock-as-a-rock 2020 Isuzu D-MAX into a dirt road-ready touring weapon. Here’s what we learned along the way

MaxTrax recovery kit on the 4X4 Australia D-MAX
Gear

4X4 Australia D-MAX gets a MaxTrax recovery kit

The 4X4 Australia D-MAX is ready to hit the tracks, with a comprehensive MaxTrax recovery kit the final piece of the puzzle
Companion 60-litre fridge/freezer
Gear

Companion 60-litre fridge added to the 4X4 Australia D-MAX

Our 60-litre fridge from Companion keeps the beers cold, even when it’s not plugged in to the 4X4 Australia D-MAX
4 X 4 Australia Gear November 21 Dmax Exhaust Installation 1
Gear

D-MAX gets a King Brown exhaust

Time to liven things up on 4x4 Australia's D-MAX, with a three-inch King Brown exhaust from Pacemaker Australia
Invicta battery and Piranha battery tray
Electronics & Gadgets

D-MAX gets a lithium dual-battery system

Our D-MAX build gets a dual-battery system comprising of an Invicta lithium battery and Piranha Off-Road battery tray
Yakima RuggedLine
Gear

D-MAX gets a Yakima RuggedLine mounting system

The touring mods keep on coming for the 4X4 Australia D-MAX, with a Yakima roof platform
D-Max Hayman Reese X-Bar
Gear

Our D-Max gets a Hayman Reese X-Bar tow bar

Our D-Max is ready to work with a brand new towing kit
D-Max canopy
Gear

Our D-Max gets a new Piranha canopy

Our D-Max is now a proper ute, thanks to our new Piranha Off Road fibreglass canopy

2018 Ford Ranger Build

KMC Addict 2 wheels
Wheels & Tyres

Bronze Age: KMC Addict 2 tested

We equipped the Ranger with KMC wheels that stand out and stand up.
Custom Ford Ranger 4x4 touring build guide
Reviews

Our Ford Ranger custom build

The once-stock Ranger XLS is now a pin-up fourby, courtesy of Australia’s elite aftermarket industry.
ARB Awning MAIN 1 Jpg
Gear

Our Ranger gets loaded with an ARB Awning and Light Kit

A vehicle-mounted awning is the quickest and easiest way to deal with the weather conditions. We fitted an ARB Awning to our ranger.
Narva Ultima 180 LED driving lights review
Electronics & Gadgets

VIDEO: Narva Ultima 180 LEDs light up our Ranger

Four of Narva’s finest turn light into day.
Goodyear Wrangler MTR Kevlar review
Wheels & Tyres

VIDEO: Ranger gets a set of Goodyear Wrangler MT/Rs

We’ve thrown a set of Goodyear Wrangler MT/Rs on the Ranger.
4X4 Australia's Ford Ranger with AMVE canopy
Gear

AMVE canopy exceeds our Ranger's storage needs

A quality aluminium canopy adds style, security and functionality to our Ford Ranger.
Protex Main 1 Jpg
Gear

Ranger gets Protex brake rotors and pads

A set of Protex brake rotors and pads go on the 4X4 Australia Ranger.
1422 X 948 Web Cover Project Ranger 3 Jpg
Reviews

Follow our Project Ranger build

A Ranger has join the 4x4 Shed and we plan to gear it up into the ultimate support rig.
Redarc RedVision Manager30 inverter review
Electronics & Gadgets

Redarc power management system tested

Redarc is keeping the Ranger’s 12-volt power needs met.
Bushranger Night Hawk driving lights product review
Electronics & Gadgets

Bushranger Night Hawk driving lights: 4x4 product test

We've given the Bushranger 4x4 Night Hawks a run on the Ranger and reckon they come up trumps.