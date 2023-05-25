WhichCar

2022 Isuzu MU-X Custom Build

With seven seats, plenty of storage space and a venerable 3.0-litre diesel engine, it was a straight-forward decision to opt for the ever-popular and reliable Isuzu MU-X LS-M family hauler as our next project vehicle.
Despite high demand and long waiting times for a brand-new Isuzu MU-X, we managed to secure a base-model LS-M as the latest 4X4 Australia project vehicle.

The ever-popular MU-X is the second-best seller in the mid-size 4x4 market, principally for its proven 3.0-litre diesel engine which produces 140kW and 450Nm. With an ability to tow up to 3500kg, the MU-X also inherits a part-time, dual-range 4WD system from the D-MAX ute. Plus, it comes with a rear diff lock as standard, and a wading depth of 800mm.

The LS-M may be bare-bones in stock form, but it won't take long until the Australian 4x4 aftermarket scene converts it into an ultimate tourer.

Products we added

Product Supplier
Offroad Animal Predator bar Off Road Animal
Predator Bar install Ontrack 4x4
Narva Explora 22-inch single-row light bar Narva
Narva LED light wiring harness Narva
Dual Force +N70 battery Century Batteries
Maxxis RAZR A/T Maxxis
ROH ‘Trophy’ alloys ROH Wheels
TAG Extreme Recovery XR bar TAG towbars
Single Explorer Drawer MSA 4x4
Straight Slide SL40 MSA 4x4
Clip-On Table 30009 MSA 4x4
Fridge Barrier FBSL40N MSA 4x4
Towing Mirrors TM900 MSA 4x4
Tough Dog Suspension Kit
Ridge Mount 1800mm kit (only) ROLA
Rola Titan MK2 Roof Tray 1800 X 1200mm Supercheap
CTEK Smartpass 120S CTEK
CTEK D250SE CTEK
Century Lithium Pro battery Century
BlockOut 270 Awning 2.5m Oztrail
XD triple pack Racksbrax
XD long foot brackets (triple) Racksbrax
b1a70909/isuzu mu x final build 33 jpg
News

Sold: 2022 Isuzu MU-X project build

Loaded for adventure, our epic MU-X build has a new owner
Rola Titan roof rack and Ridge Mounts
Gear

MU-X build: Rola Titan Tray and Ridge Mount system

We maximise the Isuzu’s carrying capacity with a Rola Titan tray on a Ridge Mount system
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2023 Racks Brax Main 1
Gear

MU-X build: RacksBrax installed

Aussie-made quick-release brackets for awnings and other roof-mounted accessories makes fitting and removing easier
OZtrail 270 BlockOut awning
Gear

MU-X build: OZtrail BlockOut 270-degree awning

We put the OZtrail awning on our MU-X to the test with a few camping trips over the summer months
Narva light bar
Gear

MU-X build: Narva Ultima light bars and Connect+ fitted

Narva takes light bars to the next level with its new Ultima range and Connect+ adjustability
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 MU X Build Century Battery And CTEK 5
Gear

MU-X build: C-TEK system and Century Lithium Pro battery installed

Our MU-X gets an auxiliary battery system with a lithium second battery
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 MSA 4 X 4 Towing Mirrors MUX 3
Gear

MU-X build: MSA 4x4 mirrors added

MSA 4x4 mirrors added to our MU-X build improve rearward vision every time you drive, whether towing or not
OZtrail Birdsville 1400 rooftop tent
Gear

MU-X Build: OZtrail Birdsville 1400 rooftop tent

OZtrail’s all-new Birdsville 1400 hybrid rooftop tent transforms our MU-X
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 Isuzu MU X Build Tough Dog Suspension 69
Gear

Tough Dog suspension transforms our MU-X build

The 4X4 Australia MU-X is riding a little taller now, thanks to a new Tough Dog suspension set-up
MSA 4x4 cargo storage
Gear

Isuzu MU-X build: MSA 4x4 cargo system

We fit-out the back of the MU-X with an MSA Explorer drawer and fridge slide
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 Isuzu Mux Tag Recovery Bar 30
Gear

Isuzu MU-X build: TAG XR recovery bar fitted

Our Isuzu MU-X becomes the recipient of the first TAG XR recovery bar for a 4x4 wagon
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 Izuzu MUX 2
Wheels & Tyres

New MAXXIS tyres and ROH Wheels for our Isuzu MU-X build

MAXXIS RAZR AT811 tyres on ROH wheels sets off our MU-X build
4 X 4 Australia Gear 2022 Century Batteries Dual Force N 70 Battery 2
Electronics & Gadgets

MU-X build: Century Batteries Dual Force +N70 battery

Our project Isuzu MU-X gets an uprated battery from Australia’s Century Batteries
2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-M gets Offroad Animal Predator bar
Gear

2022 Isuzu MU-X build: Offroad Animal Predator bar installed

We start the transformation of our 2022 Isuzu MU-X by fitting a Predator bar from Offroad Animal
2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-M
Reviews

New project car: Isuzu MU-X LS-M

Isuzu’s seven-seat 4x4 wagon joins our fleet in base-model LS-M trim