2022 Isuzu MU-X Custom Build

Despite high demand and long waiting times for a brand-new Isuzu MU-X, we managed to secure a base-model LS-M as the latest 4X4 Australia project vehicle.

The ever-popular MU-X is the second-best seller in the mid-size 4x4 market, principally for its proven 3.0-litre diesel engine which produces 140kW and 450Nm. With an ability to tow up to 3500kg, the MU-X also inherits a part-time, dual-range 4WD system from the D-MAX ute. Plus, it comes with a rear diff lock as standard, and a wading depth of 800mm.

The LS-M may be bare-bones in stock form, but it won't take long until the Australian 4x4 aftermarket scene converts it into an ultimate tourer.